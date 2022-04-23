Skyflow collaborates with Plaid to enhance fintech ecosystem security

Skyflow announced a partnership with Plaid, a data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives.

The partnership will make it easier than ever for developers to build applications with data privacy infrastructure via a simple API. This brings together Plaid’s network of over 12,000 financial institutions with Skyflow’s unique Data Privacy Vault offering, making it easy for customers to build powerful fintech applications with best-of-breed data privacy, security, and compliance. Together with Skyflow’s and Plaid’s developer-first approaches to digital finance and privacy, customers can focus on building, bringing to market, and scaling their core products.

With Plaid, fintechs can enable their users to seamlessly connect their financial accounts to share financial data. The resulting influx of PII that enable fintechs to provide services to their users also presents a new task: how to protect and store that sensitive information. This partnership between Skyflow and Plaid offers a simple solution. As a Plaid data privacy solutions partner, Skyflow will offer pre-built connections to Plaid products and a predefined vault schema for Plaid customers. With this schema, developers and users can know that the accessed financial data via Plaid will be securely stored in the Skyflow Data Privacy Vault.

Designed by developers for developers, Skyflow makes it easy to implement a world-class approach to data privacy without sacrificing usability or a ton of resources. Skyflow also has existing infrastructure in place to support a number of partners in the Plaid ecosystem, including pre-built integrations with Visa, Moov, Marqeta and more.

“Plaid and Skyflow have a similar goal of providing developers the tools they need to bring their products to market quickly, without spending time and resources on vital but ancillary functionality,” says Anshu Sharma, CEO of Skyflow. “Helping keep financial data secure is more important than ever, and building privacy infrastructure from scratch has traditionally been really complex. This custom integration will make the implementation of Plaid and Skyflow easier than ever for developers.”

“Security is a pillar of Plaid. It is at the heart of every app and service we power,” said Paul Williamson, Head of Revenue at Plaid. “Partners like Skyflow enhance the security of the fintech ecosystem. Through this partnership, Plaid customers and developers can continue to build financial products knowing the data they access is stored safely and securely.”

A data privacy solution designed for fintech

Skyflow offers the first zero-trust Data Privacy Vault delivered as an API and just last month Skyflow achieved Level 1 PCI compliance. It can be deployed quickly and provides a complete, customizable solution for Compliance, Data Security, Governance, Global Data Residency, Secure Data Sharing and Analytics, and Encryption/Tokenization.

Skyflow’s Data Privacy Vault supports modern financial services use cases, including:

Customer onboarding

Customer data management

Money movement

Card issuance and acceptance