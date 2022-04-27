Kaseya opens an office in Poland to expands its global footprint

Kaseya announced they are expanding their European presence with the launch of an office in Kraków, Poland.

The new location, opened earlier this year, will operate as a key research and development (R&D) Center of Excellence designed to attract top tech talent and generate a workforce pipeline in the community.

The space – which includes over 21,000-sq-ft under contract and another 20,000-sq-ft planned by the end of this year – is strategically situated in the heart of the city. Kaseya is on track to hire 150+ new employees by the end of 2022 with the goal of 500 by 2025. The Center of Excellence is focused on building a high-growth engineering team for R&D and cybersecurity roles.

“As a university city, we saw tremendous potential in Kraków in regard to talent pool,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “We look forward to fostering the next generation of engineering professionals while helping the city solidify its spot as a global tech hub.”

To establish its presence in the region, Kaseya will be creating an apprenticeship program and pursue partnerships with local universities and other community organizations to train and develop personnel. Many of the engineers hired will be for junior positions, and then through the company’s Grow Your Own program, which supports employees on their professional journey with Kaseya, they will have access to career training and mentorship opportunities to work their way up within the organization.

“We’ve had a great experience working with vendors in Poland, and believe we are strongly aligned with their emerging tech culture and anticipate being successful there,” added Voccola.

The decision to open an office in Poland is part of Kaseya’s larger strategy to expand in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company currently has locations in Dublin, Ireland; Bangalore, India; and Sydney, Australia.