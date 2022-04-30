Appgate partners with DXC Technology to help customers accelerate zero trust security

Appgate announced that DXC Technology has selected Appgate SDP to support a large-scale, multi-year strategic network transformation initiative.

DXC had two key objectives for this initiative. First, it wanted to reduce the network attack surface directly connecting to application environments and limit users’ ability to traverse the network. Second, DXC aimed to future-proof its network infrastructure by downsizing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and consolidating VPNs and other remote access solutions under a centralized and unified ZTNA framework. Following a rigorous vendor review process, DXC selected Appgate SDP as a core enabling technology to meet these objectives.

DXC will also work with its customers to help them implement Appgate SDP so they can accelerate their Zero Trust security journeys.

“DXC is reinventing the workplace for employees working virtually, putting employee experience at the center of its modernization plans,” said Chris Drumgoole, DXC’s Chief Operating Officer. “Appgate SDP helped support our ambitious network transformation objectives by enabling us to provide secure network access to our users so they can remotely connect to internal applications and protected network resources—anytime, anywhere.”

With more than 130,000 employees working in more than 70 countries around the world, DXC’s team is responsible for providing some of the world’s most important companies with seamless and secure remote access to a wide range of applications that are critical to their business operations.

“DXC Technology is dedicated to helping its customers deploy the latest technology solutions so they can deliver innovations that improve the lives of consumers and employees worldwide,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that one of the most trusted brands in professional IT services has chosen to partner with Appgate to help modernize and transform their network access, as well as better support their customers, with Zero Trust security.”