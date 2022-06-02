Concentric’s AI technologies simplify and automate data security

Visit Concentric AI at RSA Conference 2022 – Early Stage Expo in the South Hall on the second level, booth 18. You’ll be able to see their product in action and participate in exciting giveaways.
In this video for Help Net Security, Karthik Krishnan, CEO at Concentric AI, talks about how they provide agentless connectivity to a wide variety of data repositories so you can govern access to your data wherever it resides. They process both structured and unstructured data in the cloud or on-premises.
They also integrate with popular data classification frameworks, like Microsoft Information Protection, so you can enjoy better coverage and more accurate classification results throughout your security stack.
MIND deep-learning-as-a-service selects the best AI model for your organization
- Hundreds of curated models available
- Select models that best identify the risks unique to your situation
- Concentric’s AI experts continually update the model library
- Customer-supplied models capture risks and data types unique to specific vertical industries
Peer-file analysis continually protects data without overhead or end-user involvement
- No rules or regex required
- Benefit from the expertise of content owners without wasting their time
- Prevent oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, misclassification and more
- Easily discover and categorize legacy content
File and user-centric data security tools deliver unprecedented insights into content and risk
- Get a clear file-by-file picture of access, sharing, permissions, and risk
- Comply with insider access regulations and best practices
- Analyze hard-to-find access caused by cascading group permissions
- Securely off-board employees and implement zero-trust governance