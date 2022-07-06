POST Luxembourg uses ADVA’s optical cesium technology to combat GNSS attacks

ADVA announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed ADVA’s Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock to protect its GNSS-based timing network from jamming and spoofing cyberattacks.

The country’s leading provider of ICT and telecom services is utilizing the aPNT+™ technology to meet the synchronization requirements of 5G mobile connectivity and next-generation enterprise cloud applications. With its high availability and unrivaled holdover, the optical cesium atomic clock solution ensures the accuracy and stability needed for the most stringent telecom applications. The solution integrated easily into POST Luxembourg’s existing network management system and is remotely controlled and assured by the ADVA Ensemble Controller with Sync Director.

“With this deployment, we’re injecting new levels of precision, stability, resiliency and holdover into our synchronization network. It’s an important step as we look to meet stricter timing requirements driven by emerging applications. ADVA’s Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock empowers us to support our enterprise customers as they harness new industry digitalization opportunities. It’s also a key tool as we move into the next phase of 5G mobile provision,” said Pierre Scholtes, head of telecom networks, POST Luxembourg.

“In recent years, we’ve developed a very strong relationship with ADVA’s team. When it came to enhancing and protecting our timing infrastructure for the future, that mutual trust and close support was just as important as the capabilities and performance of ADVA’s technology.”

ADVA’s coreSync OSA 3350 ePRC+ is now enabling POST Luxembourg to outperform even the most stringent recommendations for the precision and stability of frequency, phase and time. Deployed in the core of the service provider’s timing network, it’s the ideal backup for satellite-based synchronization and the best defense against GNSS jamming and spoofing attacks.

The coreSync OSA 3350 ePRC+ is the first commercial optical cesium atomic clock specifically designed for ePRC applications that require outstanding stability and resiliency. It offers enhanced holdover compared with standard magnetic cesium clocks. When combined with an OSA grandmaster clock combiner solution to create an enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) system, it provides holdover stability under 35ns for more than 14 days. This is significantly better than the ITU ePRTC specification, which requires no more than 70ns from UTC after a 14-day period.

“Our market-first optical cesium atomic clock is now delivering phenomenal holdover and protecting timing integrity throughout POST Luxembourg’s network. For customers across the Benelux region, it opens the door to a world of new applications that require extremely high reliability as well as very low latency,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA.

“Complementing satellite-based synchronization solutions with ultra-stable atomic clocks is the best available way to safeguard against GNSS vulnerabilities and meet new requirements for precision and availability. POST Luxembourg is once again leading the way in Europe by adopting the most advanced innovation so it can continue to outperform customer expectations.”