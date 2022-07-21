AppViewX raises $20 million to help businesses reduce risk

AppViewX has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round, led by growth equity firm and existing investor, Brighton Park Capital. Through its Automation Platform, AppViewX reduces risk and ensures compliance in many of the most demanding Fortune-ranked organizations across financial services, banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

In this Help Net Security video, Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX, talks about how the additional investment will help maximize AppViewX’s go-to-market operations.