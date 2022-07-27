Organizations are struggling with SaaS security. Why?

SaaS services are highly valuable targets as data is now being stored in the different apps and services.

In this Help Net Security video, Yoav Kalati, Head of Threat Intelligence at Wing Security, illustrates how it’s no surprise that SaaS security is failing. Organizations cannot keep up with the evolving attack surface anymore and the number of vulnerabilities is constantly rising. Security teams are struggling to keep up with the lack of protection from existing solution and attackers are gaining easy access.