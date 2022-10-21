RSA introduced RSA Mobile Lock, a new defense in the war for mobile security and an immediate resolution for one of the weakest points in every organization’s security stance: their users.

RSA Mobile Lock detects critical threats on mobile devices and can restrict users from authenticating into secured corporate systems, preventing a threat from expanding beyond one compromised device to other users, data, and systems.

Mobile security isn’t a technology problem: it’s a people problem. Recent studies reveal that 82% of breaches involved human elements, and high-profile breaches have leveraged the perfect storm of remote work, inattentive users, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies that connect personal devices to enterprise assets. Businesses have long tried to address mobile security by purchasing secondary phones for their employees or requiring them to install new security features on their devices. But these measures are costly, create greater friction for employees, and drive users to work around security measures.

Mobile Lock isn’t a new app to configure or a device to manage. A market-first, it is embedded in the RSA authenticator mobile application already deployed on millions of devices. Whenever it detects critical threats, Mobile Lock can prevent users from authenticating into a secured environment until the threat is resolved while simultaneously alerting IT admins about the issue. Developed in partnership with Zimperium, a global leader in mobile device and app security, Mobile Lock only secures the authentication app; it does not restrict access to any other resources. Moreover, Mobile Lock helps establish device trust by constantly scanning for critical threats.

“The acceleration of BYOD and remote work has introduced a widespread threat to security-first organizations: their users’ mobile devices. Given the heightened sensitivity of information on or accessible via remote devices—including critical data, enterprise systems, and customer records—our customers asked us for enhanced mobile protection that wouldn’t burden users. Mobile Lock addresses that urgent need, moving users’ personal devices and their organization’s overall security postures closer to zero trust,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO of RSA.

The exponential increase in breaches originating from mobile devices and remote work have moved mobile to the top of the list for many security-first organizations in government, financial services, healthcare, energy, and tech that RSA serves. The Verizon Mobile Security Index found that 79% of respondents felt that remote work had adversely affected their cybersecurity, and that 45% had experienced mobile-related compromise. The 2022 Cost of a Data Breach report from IBM Security and Ponemon Institute found that the average cost of breaches that involve remote work are higher than those that don’t.

“The best security is what your users will use,” said Jim Taylor, RSA Chief Product Officer. “Mobile Lock is exactly that. This technology takes a highly-targeted approach to neutralize authentication threats and build device trust without placing any additional effort on your employees or disrupting their experience.”