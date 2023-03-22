Stratodesk partners with deviceTRUST to improve security in today’s hybrid work environment

Stratodesk and deviceTRUST announced their security integration partnership. This partnership benefits customers by delivering an additional layer of security for workspace access and authorization.

Stratodesk and deviceTRUST collaboration brings customers the most secure endpoint environment accessing corporate workspaces. deviceTRUST complements Stratodesk’s secure by design, read-only, Linux-based operating system, NoTouch OS, with an additional layer of security and visibility.

Together the Stratodesk and deviceTrust solution allow IT administrators to better control and secure environments, while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. The deviceTRUST client software is integrated with Stratodesk NoTouch OS and can be easily deployed, updated, configured, and managed at scale using Stratodesk’s management solution, NoTouch Center.

“As a world-class outsourced customer support provider, iQor delivers reliable, secure, and intuitive solutions at scale. By investing in deviceTRUST’s zero trust capabilities and Stratodesk’s NoTouch OS, iQor has seamlessly integrated our multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution with endpoint security. These partnerships further secure our communication channels, protect data and transactions, and facilitate transparent data-sharing processes. The joint solution provides a powerful management platform with cutting-edge security features,” said iQor Chief Digital Officer Prabhjot Singh.

“The transition to hybrid work models combined with cloud deployment strategies has multiplied the complexity of delivering a secure and productive employee experience. From the beginning, NoTouch OS was engineered with endpoint security in mind. As an immutable Linux distribution with no open ports, it offers maximum protection against viruses and malware due to its minimal attack surface. We’re pleased that deviceTRUST has joined our partnership to focus on delivering the industry’s most secure endpoint OS ever,” said Emanuel Pirker, CEO at Stratodesk. “Having the deviceTrust client seamlessly integrated in NoTouch OS provides our customers a comprehensive, zero-trust, enterprise-grade solution.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Stratodesk and the opportunity it brings to make digital workspaces even more secure in today’s hybrid work environment. Integrating deviceTRUST with Stratodesk’s NoTouch OS provides an additional security factor for customers’ Zero Trust strategies,” said Sascha Goeckel, CEO of deviceTRUST.