LogRhythm integrates with Mimecast to defend users against email-based threats

LogRhythm and Mimecast’s integration will help organizations around the globe protect against modern cyberattacks.

Organizations need the ability to correlate data from their disparate security products and services to distinguish the real threats from false alarms. LogRhythm SIEM integrates Mimecast’s email security capabilities with LogRhythm’s enterprise threat management.

LogRhythm’s scenario and behavioral-based analytics automatically consumes email security data from the Mimecast cloud service, along with other security data from across an organization to deliver real-time threat protection based on up-to-date situational awareness and comprehensive security analytics.

“Our integration with Mimecast is the latest example of LogRhythm maintaining its position and commitment as an authentic customer-centric partner. This integration is a gamechanger as it empowers security teams to identify behavioral anomalies, internal and external threats, and to prioritize their responses based on accurate enterprise security intelligence,” said Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm.

“Protecting the organization against email-borne attacks should be a top priority and with this integration, organizations can gain deeper visibility into their email environment and detect email-based threats more quickly and effectively,” concluded Hollister.

To streamline security response workflows, organizations can use LogRhythm SmartResponse, LogRhythm’s security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution which is an embedded component of LogRhythm SIEM. LogRhythm SmartResponse accelerates response to suspicious emails and URLs contained within the messages.

While LogRhythm has a dedicated engineering team that develops SmartResponse plugins, this is by nature an open framework that enables LogRhythm and Mimecast customers to modify responses or write their own custom integrations to protect their unique Information Technology (IT) or Operational Technology (OT) environments.

Other key benefits of this integration include:

Accelerate response to phishing and business email compromise tactics.

Leverage advanced behavioral analytics to deliver real-time security intelligence.

Gain deep visibility into all aspects of user, network, and endpoint behavior activity throughout the IT environment.

Utilize shared high-fidelity indicators to accurately identify the root cause of an attack and remediate the threat.

“Email remains the number one attack vector for cybercriminals, and threats become more sophisticated and prolific each day,” said Jules Martin, VP of technology alliances, Mimecast. “We’re thrilled to work with LogRhythm on this technology integration that will help joint customers protect against advanced email-based threats and help improve their response time.”

In addition to its technology partnership with Mimecast, LogRhythm recently announced its partnership with SentinelOne to streamline security operations and improve response workflow, helping overwhelmed security teams cut through the noise and gain precise insights into cybersecurity threats.

LogRhythm also recently unveiled its fourth consecutive quarterly release of innovation across its entire security operations portfolio, cementing its commitment to being an authentic, customer-focused cybersecurity partner.