Nozomi delivers Vantage IQ to strengthen cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure

Nozomi Networks has introduced Vantage IQ, the AI-based analysis and response engine designed to address security gaps and resource limitations in mission critical operational infrastructure.

Available as an add-on to Vantage, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS-based security management platform, Vantage IQ uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritizing network, asset and alert data.

Teams using Vantage IQ gain cybersecurity analysis that’s not possible with human analysis alone. This advanced human-machine collaboration strengthens cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure organizations while helping security administrators gain workload efficiencies.

Vantage IQ gives users the ability to:

Understand what’s happening across a network of IT, OT and IoT devices

Extract process intelligence and priority tasks from massively expanding networks and data sources

Improve response times with deeper insights, correlation and actionable intelligence

According to Gartner, “Increased complexity in security is challenging security practitioners to decide where to focus their efforts. The volume of threats and the disruption they cause will drive interest toward security solutions that help identify and prioritize the most-critical risks and exposures.”

“Artificial intelligence has always been part of our DNA,” said Nozomi Networks CPO Andrea Carcano.

“While ChatGPT has sparked the world’s imagination around the potential of AI, it’s really just one example of the emerging use case for advancing neural network technologies. In the case of critical infrastructure security, Vantage IQ is a game changer, leveraging artificial intelligence to fundamentally change the way security professionals understand and respond to operational risk. We believe it’s the way cybersecurity data will be queried, analyzed and acted on going forward,” Carcano continued.

Key features in Vantage IQ include: