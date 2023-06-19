iStorage launches datAshur PRO+C with Type-C USB interface

iStorage added a new encrypted flash drive to its highly successful datAshur range.

The new datAshur PRO+C, with the Type-C interface, is the flash drive pending the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation scheme. This offers robust guarantees as to its data security credentials.

iStorage’s new datAshur PRO+C is a user-friendly USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C flash drive that combines speed, ease of use and the highest-level security measures. It employs PIN protection and hardware encryption to safeguard data to military-grade standards. Available in various capacities ranging from 32GB to 512GB, this innovative device is also offered with a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter to ensure users are able to keep pace with the evolving USB interfaces.

Government security accreditation

Globally recognised, the FIPS certification demonstrates that devices have passed stringent and rigorous testing procedures, meeting the highest standard set for encryption algorithms and data protection. The FIPS cryptography standard program is a benchmark in US government data security.

Organizations use the FIPS 140-3 standard to ensure that the hardware they select meets specific security thresholds with the latest certification adding requirements for physical tamper-resistance and identity-based authentication.

The drive’s advanced security features provide complete data security and guarantee maximum data protection at all times. Built into the drive is a rechargeable battery, allowing the user to enter an 8-15 digit PIN via the on-board keypad before connecting the device to a USB port. The datAshur PRO+C cannot be accessed without the user’s unique PIN, giving users peace of mind that their data is safe if their drive is lost or stolen.

Independent user and admin PINs plus brute-force hack defence

Independent user & admin PINs make it ideal for corporate and government deployment. If the user forgets the PIN, the drive can be unlocked by the admin PIN – the admin can then allow the user to set a new PIN.

The datAshur PRO+C is also programmed to protect against all forms of brute force attacks. If the user PIN is entered incorrectly 10 consecutive times, the user PIN will be deleted. All data will remain on the device but can only be accessed by entering the admin PIN. However, if the admin PIN is entered incorrectly 10 times, the PIN, encryption key and data will be lost forever, and the device will revert to factory default settings.

CEO of iStorage, John Michael, commented: “The new datAshur PRO+C flash drive from iStorage now brings the benefits of the Type-C interface to users including faster transfer speeds, higher capacity and better device interoperability. The datAshur PRO+C is able to operate at speeds of up to 310MB/s (Read) and 246MB/s (Write). In addition, through its pending FIPS certification, it will help to fortify organisational security posture.

“There are many reasons for organisations of all sizes to reevaluate their cybersecurity processes and procedures. The shift to remote and hybrid working; the alarming rise in the sophistication and frequency of ransomware attacks; and greater privacy and data regulation, for example the new NIS 2 Directive, are just some of the compelling drivers. Secure encryption, particularly when transferring and sharing information, and the regular backing-up of all company files, will help to limit the chances of a data breach and maintain business continuity,” he concludes.

The design of the datAshur PRO+C flash drive includes a rugged extruded aluminium sleeve that is dust and water resistant to IP68 (pending), and crush resistant that protects the drive from physical damage whilst keeping all data secure. All iStorage products, including the new datAshur PRO+C, are customisable with logos, names, telephone numbers and email addresses.