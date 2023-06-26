Immuta’s integration with Databricks provides security at scale for data and AI workloads

Immuta has announced key enhancements to its Data Security Platform for Databricks that enable data teams to leverage Immuta’s full platform capabilities, unlocking value from data, reducing costs, and speeding up innovation while maintaining strong data security posture.

These updates include a new native integration with Databricks Unity Catalog that connects customers with Immuta’s latest platform capabilities providing localized Sensitive Data Discovery, enhanced security and access control for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and enhanced Data Security Posture Management.

“We continue to work closely with Databricks to ensure that our technology platforms integrate seamlessly with every product release. With this update, Immuta provides a native, seamless integration with Unity Catalog’s latest release, helping Databricks to simplify and scale data security in the cloud,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta.

“As an industry, it’s time we tackle the next frontier for the cloud: data security. We are thrilled to be accomplishing this with Databricks in our latest integration update and enhancements as we continue our track record of innovation,” Touw added.

Simplified cloud Data Security through new integration with Databricks Unity Catalog

As organizations continue to migrate more data to the cloud, securing and protecting it becomes more complex and hinders data migration initiatives. Through this new integration with Databricks, Immuta abstracts and orchestrates the complexities of managing data security so that joint customers can focus on getting value from their data faster.

Immuta leverages and expands on new features added to Databricks Unity Catalog, such as row filtering and column masking capabilities to provide data discovery, security and access control, and comprehensive data monitoring.

“Unity Catalog aims to provide unified search and governance for customers’ data, analytics, and AI initiatives, and Immuta’s data security platform continues to play a key role in meeting users’ compliance and privacy needs,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks.

“Now, joint customers can leverage the latest Unity Catalog features through an even more simplified process of securing and governing data and AI assets across multiple clouds,” Murff continued.

Easily identify sensitive data with localized Sensitive Data Discovery

As modern data stacks become more complex and data volumes grow, data teams need more efficient ways to identify and manage sensitive data. With Immuta’s new localized Sensitive Data Discovery, all sensitive data processing remains within Databricks so that it is easy to conform to data localization and data security requirements.

Key capabilities available to Databricks customers include:

Providing auto-tagging capabilities across a lakehouse environment

Applying 60+ prebuilt identifiers and easily define data

Ability to build your own classifiers with acceptable confidence levels

Exploring how tags are applied across a data lakehouse

Enhanced security for AI workloads on the Databricks Lakehouse

The push toward building machine learning (ML) models and AI applications continues to accelerate, yet there remains a clear gap in addressing (and automating) data security and governance with regard to AI workloads on the modern data lakehouse.

By leveraging Immuta on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, organizations can enhance access controls, monitor security, and maintain compliance to safeguard their AI workloads effectively.

Immuta enhances the security of AI workloads through the following capabilities:

Implementation of robust access controls and permissions to restrict unauthorized access to the data. Immuta also provides privacy measures such as data masking to ensure that only authorized users with appropriate privileges can access specific data.

Continuous monitoring of the security posture of the lakehouse platform. Dedicated security tools help detect anomalies, data leaks, and data exfiltration attempts, allowing for proactive threat identification and response.

Understanding and complying with relevant regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or industry-specific standards. Immuta facilitates proper data handling and privacy practices, ensuring that AI workloads align with compliance requirements.

Enhanced data security posture management with Immuta Detect

Today’s data teams struggle with over-provisioning access, detecting insider threats, and assessing impact in a quantifiable manner. Immuta Detect provides timely insights into risky user data access behavior, enabling data security posture management and risk remediation above policy thresholds.

The offering is now available to Databricks customers, allowing data security and data platform teams to: