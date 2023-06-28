The magic formula for big data companies to outshine the competition

In today’s data-driven world, organizations that can harness the power of big data and derive actionable insights are positioned to succeed. However, the sheer number of big data companies vying for attention has made it crucial for entrepreneurs to differentiate themselves effectively.

In this Help Net Security video, Shane Shook, Venture Partner at Forgepoint Capital, believes it takes more than just cutting-edge technology to rise above the noise and discusses the magic formula for data companies to conquer the competition.