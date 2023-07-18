Seed Group and Resecurity collaborate to reshape Middle East’s cybersecurity landscape

Aiming to protect the digital ecosystem in the UAE and the Mena region, Seed Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Resecurity.

With this strategic partnership, Seed Group and Resecurity are set to reshape the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, empowering organisations with advanced tools and techniques to proactively combat emerging threats in an increasingly digital world.

The collaboration between Seed Group and Resecurity aims to equip regional businesses with the latest cybersecurity solutions, ensuring their readiness to navigate through the rapidly changing technology landscapes that govern the corporate world globally.

By leveraging Resecurity’s integrated, unified platform based on the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept, organisations of all sizes and industries will benefit from comprehensive visibility, detection, and analysis, empowered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, “We welcome Resecurity to bring their innovative cybersecurity solutions to the UAE and the wider region. The company’s expertise and technology will enable us to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by organisations, providing them with real-time threat intelligence, risk assessment, and incident response capabilities.”

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “We are excited to join forces with Seed Group to bring Resecurity’s innovative cybersecurity solutions to the Middle East. This collaboration represents an important step toward strengthening the region’s cybersecurity posture. By combining Resecurity’s advanced threat intelligence capabilities with Seed Group’s extensive network and local expertise, we can provide comprehensive, tailored solutions to help organisations mitigate cyber risks effectively.”

Through this partnership, Seed Group will guide Resecurity in expanding its presence in the UAE and the region. Seed Group will provide insights on reaching the right audience, accessing top decision-makers in both the government and private sectors, and facilitating the integration of Resecurity’s latest technological innovations in the region.