AppViewX joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to offer a certificate lifecycle management

AppViewX has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run or integrate with AWS. The program will help AppViewX drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. As a MIM vendor, working with the AWS Sales organization allows AppViewX to vet and identify the best solutions available to customers.

“We are proud of the solution GSK has built and continues to evolve with AppViewX CERT+. In addition to the significant benefits we have already realized we are now seamlessly migrating to the AppViewX SaaS version running on AWS with support from both organizations,” said Tomasz Bieniek, Senior Product Owner, PKI and Cryptographic Key Service, Identity & Access Management, EHS at GSK.

“This flexibility in deployment models will allow us to continue to cut our overhead costs while still benefiting from the robust automated certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service capabilities of the AppViewX SaaS platform,” Bieniek continued.

With shorter transfer layer security (TLS) validity (Google is proposing to reduce TLS certificate validity to 90 days), certificate compromises, and post-quantum threats on the horizon, organizations need to be crypto-agile to ensure security and compliance.

AppViewX provides complete certificate lifecycle management automation and PKI-as-a-Service that replaces manual approaches to securing machine identities, applications, workloads, containers and service accounts across cloud environments.

“We’re excited to have the support of AWS as we work together to provide machine identity protection and zero trust security to their enterprise customers,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of AppViewX.

“AppViewX delivers a complete enterprise solution that fully automates certificate lifecycle management including AWS account discovery, certificate visibility and control using pre-built workflows to provide crypto agility and enforce a strong cloud security posture. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we are working with AWS to onboard customers to the AppViewX platform at enterprise scale,” Webb concluded.