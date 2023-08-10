Detectify IP Addresses view enables organizations to uncover unauthorized assets

Detectify announced enhancements to its platform that can significantly help to elevate an organization’s visibility into its attack surface.

Many organizations need help gaining visibility into the IP addresses across their whole environment. Detectify’s new capabilities enable organizations to uncover unauthorized assets and ensure regulatory compliance.

The attack surface has grown exponentially, not least in how decentralized organizations have become. Over 10% of Detectify customers are hosting data across three continents, illustrating how their products and services are more global than ever.

Detectify also notes that 30% of their customer base is leveraging more than 5 service providers, which reflects the growing trend in vulnerabilities as a result of human errors, like server misconfigurations. Moreover, organizations are quickly expanding their digital footprint, with 73% of Detectify customers using IPv6 addresses.

With the introduction of the new IP Addresses view, Detectify users gain seamless access to a comprehensive list of all IPs associated with their domains, accompanied by valuable insights, including hosting provider details, geographical locations, and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs). This update is further complemented by interactive charts, enabling users to detect outlier countries or providers, and streamlining the process of identifying potential security concerns.

“It’s not uncommon for our customers to encounter instances where unauthorized geolocations are used to spin up new machines or witness sudden spikes in hosting activities from approved countries,” said Danwei Tran Luciani, Interim VP of Product at Detectify. “These anomalies can expose organizations to risk, particularly when traditional automated detection methods fall short. Our new IP Addresses view empowers security teams to proactively address these challenges, strengthening their overall cybersecurity posture.”

Detectify’s new IP Addresses view provides security teams with tangible benefits to navigate complex attack surfaces, such as:

: For organizations with large attack surfaces, this capability allows users to identify unauthorized assets hosted by unapproved vendors. By instantly detecting an asset being hosted by a non-approved provider, security teams can take swift action and mitigate potential threats. Ensuring regulatory compliance: For businesses operating in highly regulated environments where compliance is paramount, the new view is critical in determining the hosting locations of specific customer data. This enhanced visibility ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and fortifies data privacy measures.

The new IP Addresses view is now available to all Detectify customers.