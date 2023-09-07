Pynt introduces API security platform and raises $6 million

Pynt released its autopilot platform for API security used by developers and security experts, as well as $6 million in Seed funding led by Joule Ventures with the participation of Dallas VC and Honeystone VC.

The use of APIs is exploding, with 83% of internet traffic today related to API services. These software interfaces enable seamless integration, propelling businesses toward success. But reliance on them has created myriads of critical vulnerabilities. API security breaches can happen anywhere, as incidents at Twitter and LinkedIn exemplify, casting a worldwide shadow over cyber defenses.

Shockingly, more than half of all APIs remain hidden from the inquisitive eyes of security teams. With developers under pressure to deliver more software, faster, in an environment of ever-increasing complexity, more often than not API testing is low on the priority list, and is often overlooked. At the same time, cybersecurity talent is in short supply, with a whopping 3.5 million unfilled jobs projected for 2025. This explosive combination leaves critical business logic vulnerable to exploitation.

Pynt enables API security by bridging the gap between developers and security experts. Its platform takes on the role of a hacker, employing human logic to generate attacks and eliminate vulnerabilities before they become exposed. By seamlessly integrating with popular API development tools and CI/CD pipelines, Pynt offers a fully automated API security solution used by thousands of developers and security experts around the world.

“API security is top of mind for security professionals and business stakeholders alike, and for good reason. Putting up an API to your application and data is like opening up doors to your castle. These doors should be both secure by design and well-guarded with the ‘door makers’ and ‘guards’ sharing the responsibility”, said Pynt CEO Tzvika Shneider.

“It’s the same thing for API security: developers and security experts should share the responsibility. The problem is, developers don’t know much about security, and security people can’t be involved in development. And both already have a lot on their plate. We solve that problem by elegantly shifting left API security, improving both productivity and security. That’s why thousands of developers and security experts have been working with our platform from the get-go”.

Shneider co-founded Pynt with CTO Ori Goldberg, CSO Golan Yosef and CPO Ofer Hakimi. Pynt’s founders are all veterans in both cybersecurity and software development, having spent years in the trenches responding to large-scale incidents. It’s the same team that built the world’s 1st automotive app security solution for developers at Harman (Samsung).

Pynt offers a freemium and an enterprise version, and is already in use at companies ranging from mid-market to Fortune 500. In addition to automating the identification of API vulnerabilities during development, Pynt delivers comprehensive reports and dashboards for developers and other stakeholders, as well as actionable recommendations for addressing security issues.

“Pynt’s unique approach to securing APIs pre-production is the next logical step for the growing number of enterprises looking to embrace ‘shift left’ best practices, said Brian Rosenzweig, founding partner at Joule Ventures. “This Pynt team has an exceptional combination of experience, technical acumen, and vision and is poised to make a significant dent in the API Security market.”

Pynt has been developed in collaboration with, and is supported by, a wide range of application development and security experts. Most notably, Pynt integrates with Postman, one of the most popular API development and testing tools. Abhinav Asthana, Postman’s CEO, is an investor in Pynt, alongside other notable angel investors such as Tamir Carmel, Boaz Chalamish, Cyber Club London, Amos Stern and Noam Lanir.