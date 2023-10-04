CellTrust and Theta Lake join forces to manage mobile communications risks

CellTrust has unveiled its SL2 product integration with Theta Lake to provide organizations with a solution for managing compliance and mitigating risks associated with mobile communications such as WhatsApp.

The integration of CellTrust’s secure mobile communication platform with Theta Lake’s patented AI technology and SEC 17a-4 archive will enable organizations to capture, monitor, retain, and analyze mobile communications. This includes text messages, voice calls, and multimedia messages, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as SEC, FINRA, and FCA.

Since 2019, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) combined have issued fines exceeding $2.5 billion, many of which are due to the use of unapproved methods of communications and/or in violation of recordkeeping and supervision requirements.

“Mobile communication is a critical component of modern business operations, especially in highly regulated industries,” said Sean Moshir, CEO of CellTrust. “Our partnership and integration with Theta Lake will provide organizations with the tools they need to ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and maintain a secure mobile communication environment.”

“In today’s dynamic business landscape, regulated organizations and their users demand mobile communications that enable them to more effectively engage with customers, partners, and other stakeholders on their preferred channels,” said Devin Redmond, CEO, Theta Lake.

“Our partnership and integration with CellTrust empower users to communicate effortlessly from any location via their mobile channels while still maintaining compliance with regulatory mandates. We’re dedicated to enhancing business productivity by providing compliance coverage for previously unsanctioned communications, reducing organizational risk,” Redmond continued.

Key features of the SL2 Theta Lake integration include:

Compliance and risk mitigation: Theta Lake’s AI-powered capabilities enable efficient review and supervision of WhatsApp and other mobile communications. By automatically detecting and flagging potential compliance violations, organizations can streamline the review process and focus on addressing critical issues promptly.

Enhanced security: CellTrust’s mobile communication platform, SL2, integrated with Theta Lake, provides robust security measures to protect sensitive data. With features like data encryption with BYO keys, regular penetration testing, SOC 2 Type 2, and more, organizations can ensure the confidentiality and integrity of their mobile communication data.

Seamless collaboration: With Theta Lake’s integration, organizations can leverage the collaborative features of CellTrust’s mobile communication platform while maintaining compliance. Employees can communicate, share files, and collaborate within this platform, knowing their interactions are monitored and archived for compliance purposes.