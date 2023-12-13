Guide: Application security posture management deep dive
Distinguishing real, business-critical application risks is more challenging than ever. A siloed, ad hoc approach to AppSec generates noisy false positives that overwhelm under-resourced security teams.
You need a multidimensional approach that leverages deep context to continuously map, programmatically prioritize, effectively address, and reliably assess application risk. That’s where ASPM comes in, helping you get code-to-runtime visibility, reduce your backlog, and optimize your application security posture.
In this ASPM deep dive, we’ll cover:
- Why a new, risk-based approach to ASPM is needed
- How a holistic approach is the key to AppSec efficiency
- The four must-have components for an ASPM
- Considerations to make when evaluating ASPMs.
