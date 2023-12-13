Distinguishing real, business-critical application risks is more challenging than ever. A siloed, ad hoc approach to AppSec generates noisy false positives that overwhelm under-resourced security teams.

You need a multidimensional approach that leverages deep context to continuously map, programmatically prioritize, effectively address, and reliably assess application risk. That’s where ASPM comes in, helping you get code-to-runtime visibility, reduce your backlog, and optimize your application security posture.

In this ASPM deep dive, we’ll cover:

Why a new, risk-based approach to ASPM is needed

How a holistic approach is the key to AppSec efficiency

The four must-have components for an ASPM

Considerations to make when evaluating ASPMs.

Get the guide: Application security posture management deep dive