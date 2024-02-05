Varonis MDDR helps organizations prevent data breaches

Varonis introduced Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), a managed service dedicated to stopping threats at the data level.

Unlike traditional MDR services that are endpoint- and network-centric, MDDR focuses on threats to data. The offering combines Varonis’ award-winning threat detection technology and automation with a global team of elite threat hunters, forensics analysts, and incident responders who investigate and respond to threats 24x7x365.

“Organizations pay millions of dollars for threat detection products and services, yet when an incident occurs, they struggle to answer the most important question, ‘Was any data stolen?’” said Matt Radolec, Varonis VP of Incident Response and Cloud Operations. “Varonis brings threat detection and response closer to the target — closer to the data. MDDR gives customers the business outcome they want without the complexity and cost of building their own 24×7 operation.”

Varonis pioneered real-time data detection and response (DDR) in 2013, added advanced user and entity behavior analysis (UEBA) in 2016, and formed its incident response (IR) organization in 2018. Since its inception, Varonis IR has investigated over 10,000 incidents. MDDR enhances the overall customer value and fills a major void in the managed cybersecurity services market.

When threat actors bypass endpoint and perimeter defenses, Varonis is an organization’s last and only line of defense. MDDR gives customers added assurance that their data is monitored around the clock:

An industry-best SLA . MDDR offers a 30-minute response for ransomware attacks and a 120-minute response for all other alerts. The service also includes proactive threat hunting and monthly security assessments to ensure your data security posture is always improving.

. MDDR offers a 30-minute response for ransomware attacks and a 120-minute response for all other alerts. The service also includes proactive threat hunting and monthly security assessments to ensure your data security posture is always improving. AI-driven investigations . MDDR is powered by Varonis’ proprietary data insights and an AI analysis engine that automates investigations. Critical alerts are sent to Varonis’ expert team for further investigation and mitigation.

. MDDR is powered by Varonis’ proprietary data insights and an AI analysis engine that automates investigations. Critical alerts are sent to Varonis’ expert team for further investigation and mitigation. Immediate time-to-value. Up and running in hours, not days or weeks, MDDR is a turnkey solution that solves the challenge of protecting sensitive data automatically. We’ll seamlessly integrate with your team and escalate incidents only when needed.

The new service is delivered on top of Varonis’s cloud-native Data Security Platform and is available now.