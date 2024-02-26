NetSTAR PhishCompass combats phishing threats

NetSTAR announced an advancement in phish detection technology with the introduction of PhishCompass.

This innovative AI-supported solution marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against phishing threats and attacks, tailored for a wide range of industry sectors including security, networking, cloud services, service providers, and mobile operations.

PhishCompass: A real-time phish detection

PhishCompass integrates three advanced AI detectors to scrutinize domain strings, HTML content and visual elements, assessing the phishing threat potential of websites. It is precisely engineered to deliver instant protection, proactively identifying URLs potentially used for phishing.

Utilizing NetSTAR’s extensive telemetry from over 1.8 billion endpoints across more than 275 OEM partners, PhishCompass maintains a dynamic database of URLs recognized as phishing threats while also utilizing proprietary AI engines for the purpose of detecting in real-time.

A key feature of PhishCompass is its sophisticated AI-powered image recognition, which identifies hundreds of brands, significantly bolstering its phishing detection capabilities. This technology is crucial in combating phishing threats, particularly those involving brand impersonation.

PhishCompass is designed to integrate seamlessly with NetSTAR’s existing solutions, such as inCompass and WebApp Compass, enabling a comprehensive approach to URL categorization and threat analysis.

“PhishCompass is the embodiment of NetSTAR’s commitment to pioneering in the cybersecurity space. As the digital ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, the need for robust, real-time defenses grows. We are proud to offer our partners and their users a solution that is not only technologically advanced but also simple to integrate and use,” said Daniel Ashby, SVP of Global Business Development at NetSTAR.

“Our goal was to create a tool that empowers organizations to stay one step ahead of cyber threats, and with PhishCompass, we’re making that a reality. This is more than just a product; it’s a vital component of a proactive cybersecurity strategy,” concluded Ashby.

Available now, PhishCompass can be accessed via a web browser-based lookup tool and a cloud service through a REST API. This user-friendly service does not require local SDKs or databases, streamlining integration into current systems with straightforward cURL commands or HTTP requests.