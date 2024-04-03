Owl Talon 3 provides hardware-enforced, one-way data transfers

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions launched next generation of their flagship data diode software platform, Owl Talon 3. This new release represents the first in a planned series of leaps forward for Owl’s hardware-enforced one-way data transfer technology.

With an all-new user interface designed around the customer, Owl Talon 3 is focused on maximizing the ease, speed, and security with which users in critical environments can get the data they need where they need it.

“The release of Owl Talon 3 marks a pivotal point in the evolution of our data diodes,” said Jim Gallagher, SVP of Engineering at Owl. “Owl released the first commercialized data diode to the market 25 years ago, and we have continued to innovate ever since, amassing over 45 technology patents along the way. Talon 3 brings a radically different architecture to the data diode market, allowing customers to install on bespoke appliances, hardened industrial PCs, 1U servers, and compute platforms in the cloud, representing the most flexible deployment model available.”

This new version of Owl Talon features a number of improvements and upgrades, including a new web-based graphical UI and a variety of security enhancements to the OS and encryption capabilities. Also, for the first time, customers will have the ability to turn on or off data types on-the-fly without the need for system downtime.

For new deployments, Owl Talon 3 is designed to be compatible with a range of custom and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms and form factors to meet a wide variety of use cases and SWaP requirements, from industrial to enterprise.

“Owl customers protect our way of life, upholding the elements of society that we rely on every day, and we are devoted to helping them achieve success and security in their mission,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl. “We designed the new Owl Talon platform with the driving purpose of making it faster and easier for operators to do their jobs in the most secure manner possible. That meant leveraging our expertise in security policy, SELinux, STIG, and BIOS development to incorporate the highest possible level of systems hardening into the software. Owl Talon 3 is a big step forward for both the customer and Owl and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”

Future releases this year for Owl Talon are anticipated to include a number of additional developments and transformative technologies, including both new software and hardware components.