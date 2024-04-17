Armis acquires Silk Security for $150 million

Armis has acquired Silk Security for a total of $15 million and will integrate the Silk Platform into the Armis Centrix AI-based Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation solution to supercharge its capabilities and now be able to provide security teams with a consolidated view of security findings that encompass all sources of data from on-prem devices to cloud compute, code, and application security tools, and manage and automate remediation.

“Global enterprises and governments need a platform that can address the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity threats,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder, Armis. “Given today’s complicated, dynamic threat landscape, legacy technologies and point solutions are no longer fit for purpose. To ensure the entire attack surface is both defended and managed in real-time, organizations need a comprehensive solution that quantifies and reduces risk continually through the ability to prioritize and remediate the most important security findings at any given time, in any environment.”

Silk Security was founded in 2022 by three security professionals: Yoav Nathaniel, CEO; Or Priel, CPO; and Bar Katz, CTO. They all saw first-hand how frustrating the current alert remediation process is for practitioners, operational teams, and business stakeholders. Silk Security raised $12.5M from Insight Partners, the Crowdstrike Falcon fund, and Hetz Ventures.

“We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Armis and to have the opportunity to bring our technology into the Armis solution stack. Organizations across the world are struggling to address increasing concerns about security risks to ensure business continuity. These concerns can be resolved by creating proactive strategies to identify, manage and reduce those risks,” said Yoav Nathaniel, CEO, Silk Security. “Customers of Silk Security and Armis are going to have an accelerated advantage in the use of our technology with this unprecedented integration, benefiting from a holistic approach for exposure management that works even for the most complex organizations.”

By acquiring Silk Security, Armis Centrix will now encompass all sources of data, including on-premise, code, cloud, and application security tools. This will provide security and developer teams with a consolidated view of. any security findings and empower them to manage the remediationvely.

“Silk Security’s technology in combination with Armis Centrix is revolutionary. It provides a highly efficient way to close the gap between detecting security findings and fixing them,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO, Armis. “Eliminating lag times when it comes to cybersecurity is essential – it’s the difference between effectively remediating risk and blocking threats, and a potential breach. Armis is committed to continued technological innovation as it’s the only way to combat the increasingly sophisticated attacks of malicious cybercriminals.”