NinjaOne MDM provides visibility and control over mobile devices

NinjaOne has expanded its platform with mobile device management (MDM). The new solution increases employee productivity and reduces complexity, risk, and costs for IT teams by managing Android and Apple mobile devices and endpoints within a single, intuitive console.

With the introduction of MDM, NinjaOne now has endpoint and device coverage beyond unified endpoint management.

Organizations run on more endpoints than ever, and employees are increasingly using mobile devices to get their work done. 70% of employees use four or more endpoint devices each day, according to analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Unmanaged mobile devices increase an organization’s attack surface and limit employees’ productivity. Organizations need visibility and control over their users’ mobile devices to make sure they are properly configured, compliant, secure, and functional.

“Modern organizations run on endpoints, and as the number of mobile devices accessing corporate networks increases, it has become increasingly challenging for IT teams to properly manage and secure them,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst, at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group.

“Organizations we advise are looking to reduce the number of tools they use and complexity within their tech stack. IT ultimately needs a comprehensive endpoint management solution that unifies every device to keep employees productive and to minimize risk,” added Knuth.

NinjaOne MDM empowers MSPs and IT teams to automate, control, and implement policies across a range of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, etc.) at scale, giving organizations consistency and efficiency in their endpoint management and an improved security posture. Key benefits of NinjaOne MDM include:

Reduced complexity and costs – NinjaOne MDM gives MSPs and IT teams centralized endpoint management and visibility of all endpoints, from smartphones to servers, in one place. Having all devices in a single console allows for tool consolidation and improves efficiency.

– NinjaOne MDM gives MSPs and IT teams centralized endpoint management and visibility of all endpoints, from smartphones to servers, in one place. Having all devices in a single console allows for tool consolidation and improves efficiency. Enhanced mobile device management and security – With visibility and control into mobile devices, organizations can quickly create and enforce policies at scale, reducing their attack surface and minimizing their risk.

– With visibility and control into mobile devices, organizations can quickly create and enforce policies at scale, reducing their attack surface and minimizing their risk. More productive, satisfied, and secure end-users – With NinjaOne MDM, organizations can deploy applications to end-user devices, enforce policies that enable more secure work, and provide hands-on support via mobile screen share, providing faster time-to-resolution when issues arise.

“Mobile devices are becoming a bigger part of how our employees work, but it is hard to keep track of, manage, and secure those devices. It’s our goal to set our team up with the technology they need to be their most productive, which is why we turned to NinjaOne for mobile device management,” said Ernie Turner, Director of IT at Vetcor. “NinjaOne has saved our technicians time and resources by automating endpoint management and pulling all the devices we manage (servers, laptops, smart phones, etc.) into a single console. Now, we’ve freed up time to be more strategic business partners and we’re reducing the organization’s risk and attack surface.”

“Endpoints are constantly evolving and more employees are using mobile devices for work than ever before, so it’s essential for the market to adapt to customers’ needs as working habits and endpoints change. Today, IT teams need to keep all mobile devices compliant, up to date, and secure to ensure their employees can do their best work,” said Sal Sferlazza, CEO at NinjaOne. “NinjaOne MDM consolidates the many different devices IT teams are managing into a single console, providing a simple way to improve security and productivity while freeing up time and resources.”