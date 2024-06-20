Concentric AI’s compliance feature helps organizations identify and address compliance risks

Concentric AI announced it has incorporated new industry compliance capabilities into its Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution.

With these new innovative features, Concentric AI now identifies data risk within organizations’ environments applicable to several compliance framework and helps remediate those issues.

The new compliance functionality provides organizations with a comprehensive and detailed compliance dashboard for data security controls. The compliance capabilities include out-of-the-box monitoring and reporting for popular regulations and frameworks such as HIPAA, NIST, PCI, HITRUST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, GLBA, SOX, GDPR, CCPA, and others, enabling organizations to efficiently track their progress across multiple regulatory standards.

This new functionality allows for easy mapping of data security controls to specific enterprise environments, ensuring compliance with various regulatory requirements. This helps organizations leverage Concentric AI to adhere to those security controls and gauge their compliance status. Unlike completing solutions, Concentric AI provides a clear view of an enterprise’s compliance status, with the ability to drill down into specific frameworks and controls.

“Enterprises today need their data security posture management solutions to help with their data security and governance requirements,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “With Concentric AI, they also get proactive discovery, monitoring and remediation capabilities to satisfy their data security and compliance requirements. With our new compliance functionality, organizations gain a detailed understanding of their compliance status and can take proactive measures to address any gaps and satisfy their compliance needs.”

Concentric AI’s new compliance functionality breaks down each regulation and standard into its specific controls and rules, then maps them to specific data security requirements and status within an organization. Concentric AI now identifies relevant rules for each regulation, maps controls under each rule to specific data security requirements, monitors and reports on current status, provides actionable insights, remediates issues, and tracks the organization’s progress.

The user-friendly compliance dashboard also provides an overall compliance score, detailed sections for each regulation, and a breakdown of control tests and failed assets for audit reports. Organizations can now easily identify and address any compliance risks, ensuring that their data security posture remains strong and requirements against compliance regulations are met.

Concentric AI’s new compliance capabilities are available now in the Semantic Intelligence platform.