Enzoic appoints Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson as CEO

Enzoic announces Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson as its new CEO. With an exceptional track record of over 25 years in software and technology, Wilson assumes the role from Michael Greene, who remains involved with the company in an advisory capacity and as a board member.

Enzoic is renowned for its Dark Web intelligence solutions that protect organizations from the escalating threat of compromised passwords and credentials, stolen BIN numbers, and PII exposures. As CEO, Wilson will leverage her technology and startup experience to drive Enzoic’s growth trajectory and advance its mission to safeguard businesses against credential-based attacks and Dark Web vulnerabilities.

Wilson, a co-founder of Enzoic, served in various roles including product management, marketing, sales, and operations. Before being named CEO she was a startup consultant, guiding organizations towards achieving accelerated growth rates.

Over the course of her career, she has held leadership positions at prominent tech firms including CA Technologies, Rally Software and Oracle. Her track record of driving transformative results, coupled with her commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, will help her lead Enzoic into its next phase of growth.

“I am honored to lead Enzoic as we continue to innovate and provide robust cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to enhance our offerings and deliver unparalleled value.”

“Kristen’s strategic vision and proven leadership make her the perfect choice to lead Enzoic into the future,” said Kim Jacobson, CMO, Enzoic. “We are excited about the direction she will take the company in and the positive impact she will have on growing our data partnerships and customer base.”