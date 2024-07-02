LogRhythm announced its 9th consecutive quarterly release. In the AI-ready world, LogRhythm empowers security teams with the highest integrity data in the security industry to enhance the output of the AI tools used to defend organizations from cyberthreats. Coupled with this quarter’s simplified data retention, LogRhythm’s enhancements boost analyst efficiency and simplify compliance with industry standards and regulations.

“At LogRhythm, our relentless focus on customer satisfaction drives us to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. Our 9th consecutive quarterly release reinforces our commitment to delivering powerful, intuitive tools that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams worldwide,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. “We are proud to provide our customers with the cleanest, most reliable data possible to empower them to move into AI-driven security strategies with confidence.”

AI models operate at the potential of the data it receives. Today, too many vendors boast about leveraging AI, but neglect a critical factor in AI-efficacy: data quality. Staying ahead of threats isn’t just about having advanced technology – it’s about having data you can trust.

This quarter, LogRhythm is highlighting its Machine Data Intelligence (MDI) Fabric for the AI-ready Security Operations Center (SOC). MDI Fabric collects and organizes diverse, disparate log sources and parses them into structured, searchable datasets.

For over 20 years, LogRhythm’s MDI Fabric has undergone rigorous fine-tuning and continuous improvement to create unmatched accuracy and reliability of the data ingested. The battle-tested data powers more precise search, analytics, and investigation capabilities. Analysts gain unprecedented efficiency and precision in ensuring their security data is accurate, allowing them to focus on the work that matters most.

“Our latest enhancements are designed to drive analyst efficiency and augment the capabilities of security teams,” said Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm. “By simplifying tasks like compliance reporting and enabling more precise investigations, we’re empowering security teams to adapt to changing threats and requirements while maintaining peak operational effectiveness in the modern era of AI-adoption.”

Elevate security team efficiency and simplify compliance reporting with LogRhythm Axon

Streaming of logs to AWS S3 storage provides a cost-effective and easy way to retain data in a searchable format for business requirements such as compliance audits, long-term forensic search, leveraging a “bring your own storage” approach for cloud storage of logs.

Out-of-the-box compliance frameworks for NIST SP 800-171 and NIST CSF 2.0 enable analysts to easily generate evidence quickly and accurately.

New user and host analysis in search and case management allows in-depth drilldowns in a single screen investigation workflow to continually investigate an entity without losing the context of the original query.

Advanced real-time correlation allows complex, multi-layer analytics rules to be created for key use cases such as temporary account usage and lateral movement with account sweep.

Accelerate log data integration and analysis with new LogRhythm SIEM capabilities

LogRhythm’s new Open Collection Architecture enables customers to instantly send JSON data to the SIEM through third-party sources that leverage Lumberjack.

The new web-based JSON normalization creation wizard assists in normalizing JSON log messages, simplifying customizations for all users.

Enhanced over 70 supported log sources to improve parsing for better correlation and analysis.

“Our partnership with LogRhythm has been instrumental in staying ahead of the curve in today’s threat landscape. As a leading network solutions provider, we know firsthand that all technology strategies, including using AI and ensuring a secure network perimeter, rely on having accurate data. The regular quarterly updates from LogRhythm mean that we always have access to the latest innovations and updates to not only maintain but also improve our security posture,” said Phil Swain, CISO and VP of Information Security, Extreme Networks.

“The JSON Policy Builder and Lumberjack JSON Listener allow us to collect and normalize emerging log sources much faster and easier than we could before, giving NDM’s SOC more time to focus on detection rather than collection,” said Dallas Hammer, CISSP, CISO at NDM Technologies.