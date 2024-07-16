Druva unveils data security capabilities to accelerate incident response

Druva announced new capabilities to help its customers accelerate the investigation and remediation of cyber threats.

The new Threat Hunting capability empowers IT and security teams to search their global data footprint for indicators of compromise (IOCs). Druva is also announcing the expanded global availability of Managed Data Detection and Response (Managed DDR), a managed service that uses a combination of technology and human expertise to proactively monitor customer backups for faster detection of and response to threats.

While traditional security tools focus primarily on the perimeter and production environment, these tools don’t provide full-picture visibility into the data, which could lead to prolonged and incomplete digital forensics and incident analysis.

Druva’s approach to leveraging data and insights across incident response addresses this gap and complements existing security strategies. With Druva, customers can accelerate incident response, minimize downtime, and prevent data loss.

“With today’s more advanced and persistent threats, we need to go beyond perimeter-based security. Cybersecurity needs to be complemented with the power of data to handle these risks,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. “Druva’s 100% SaaS approach seamlessly consolidates and contextualizes data across all workloads, enabling customers to bolster cyber resilience and accelerate incident response.”

Threat hunting for indicators of compromise

With new Threat Hunting capabilities for indicators of compromise (IOCs), Druva allows customers to more quickly understand the gestation, timeline, and impact of threats throughout their data environment.

Druva also empowers IT and security teams with contextual data insights throughout incident response (IR) workflows to understand, remediate, and recover from critical incidents. Key benefits to Druva’s approach include:

Faster response : Druva’s granular logs of data changes and audit trails help IR teams to analyze incidents.

: Druva’s granular logs of data changes and audit trails help IR teams to analyze incidents. Centralized threat hunting : Powered by rich metadata, Druva enables IR teams to identify and remediate IOCs, such as specific file extensions or file patterns, across the entire data estate.

: Powered by rich metadata, Druva enables IR teams to identify and remediate IOCs, such as specific file extensions or file patterns, across the entire data estate. Cleaner recovery : Druva scans multiple backups to create a curated snapshot and identify the most recent, clean version of each file, minimizing data loss, ensuring secure recovery, and accelerating the recovery process.

: Druva scans multiple backups to create a curated snapshot and identify the most recent, clean version of each file, minimizing data loss, ensuring secure recovery, and accelerating the recovery process. Enhanced forensics: With access to context-rich data, users can perform sensitive data analysis to understand if sensitive data has been compromised and if compliance regulations have been violated.

Fully managed data detection and response for backup environments

Threat actors are targeting backup environments with increasingly sophisticated attacks. With extensive experience and operational oversight, Druva can offer businesses the resources and expertise to understand, protect, and recover from threats to their backups with minimal downtime and data loss.

Today, Druva extends this expertise through the simplicity of Managed DDR to provide customers with an expert extension to their IR team. With Managed DDR, Druva delivers:

24x7x365 monitoring of backups for early threat detection.

Expert analysis by Druva incident response to provide data insights for anomalous behavior.

Pre-built response runbooks and automatic lockdown of backups to safeguard data.

Expedited support and expert assistance to customer IR teams during cyber recovery.

With Druva, businesses can gain confidence throughout their IR workflows with access to a single source of truth and IR experts who can assist in incident remediation and recovery. Druva’s Managed DDR service is currently available to customers at no additional charge.

“Backups are the last line of defense. In the event they are compromised, organizations need to know they’re still able to recover,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC. “Druva not only guarantees recovery, but they also complement existing security tools with its approach to data security. The Druva Data Security Cloud provides customers