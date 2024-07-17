OpenText Cloud Editions 24.3 elevates human potential

OpenText announced its latest product innovations with Cloud Editions (CE) 24.3. This release represents a significant leap forward in integrating advanced information management capabilities, trusted cloud solutions, robust security measures, and AI to optimize data performance for simpler, but superior, results.

Today’s CIOs are now navigating the challenge of balancing both AI and cloud as strategic drivers of business transformation for today’s organizations. According to a report by Morgan Stanley, 68% of CIOs anticipate that generative-AI and large language models (LLMs) will directly impact their investment priorities.

Coupled with the continued shift to the public cloud – hosting an estimated 36% of application workloads and projected to reach 53% by the end of 2026 – both areas have become top IT expenditure priorities. Leveraging over 30 years of information management expertise, OpenText’s latest AI-enabled innovations are designed to meet this need, delivering robust solutions that drive growth.

“2023 was the year to trial and test basic AI fundamentals; 2024 is about oiling the entire machine for the widescale adoption and scalability of gen-AI.,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and CPO, OpenText. “OpenText enables customers to confidently navigate their cloud, security, and AI journeys, establishing trust in data integrity as we enter a new era of integrated information growth and agility. Our key innovation in this release centers around helping our customers shift left and adopt DevSecOps with AI. OpenText Cloud is helping customers rethink software delivery with OpenText Aviator.”

OpenText continues to drive digital transformation with its Titanium X strategic product roadmap, set to be delivered by CE 25.2. In this latest release, OpenText elevates human potential, unleashes creativity, and unlocks limitless opportunities across its comprehensive suite of solutions in Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology with significant new offerings in CE 24.3. These include:

Business AI

OpenText DevOps Aviator accelerates application delivery by using testing bots to automatically generate codeless tests from manual tests, reducing risks and talent shortages. Its integrated AI-guided smart assistant provides quick answers and summaries on features, tasks, tests, and user stories, streamlining development workflows for greater efficiency.

OpenText Fortify Aviator automates the manual tasks of auditing and remediating SAST (Static Application Security Testing) vulnerabilities, leveraging AI to identify and fix issues in one tool. For the Developers coding applications, Fortify Aviator seamlessly integrates fix suggestions into the DevOps workflow, while also providing audits and explanations in user-friendly terms, simplifying the entire process. For the Data Scientist responsible for model design, the new Aviator capabilities protect against prompt injection attack, model compromise, and vulnerabilities in LLMs.

According to OpenText State of Code Security, 57% of organizations are already adopting DevSecOps practices. A staggering 72% are focused on securing business-critical apps as digital threats evolve in the age of AI. Integrating security into DevOps and IT operations is essential.

Business Cloud

OpenText Content Aviator with is now available on OpenText Core Content, OpenText Extended ECM, and OpenText Documentum, enhancing automation and speed in content management workflows. This release empowers users to efficiently interact with content and extract knowledge in the cloud and on-premises. OpenText Content Aviator now expands its collaborative content capabilities to encompass high-quality video content, enabling conversion, streaming, annotation, and clipping directly within the platform, thereby improving workflow efficiency and user productivity.

Business Technology

OpenText Thrust Studio, now available on general release, provides developers with a real-time digital assistant powered by generative-AI. On-demand support accelerates development processes by providing quick access to relevant code samples and API documentation within the Visual Studio environment, boosting application development and end-to-end productivity.

OpenText Cloud for Government has achieved “fully authorized” status by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in the United States for OpenText Extended ECM and OpenText AppWorks, joining OpenText Fortify on Demand and OpenText IT Management Platform (ITMX) on the FedRAMP marketplace. This authorization enables federal agencies to automate workflows, manage content throughout its lifecycle, and gain a comprehensive view of their content, all while ensuring robust security controls and compliance measures.

“At Uniper, we are investing in a significant IT transformation to accelerate our green energy efforts and provide our diverse customers with flexible, balanced, and bespoke solutions,” said Hans Pezold, SVP of Information Technology and managing director at Uniper.

“Partnering with OpenText, with their expertise in information management, cloud, and AI, was a natural fit because it allowed us to reduce resource consumption and administrative effort – a huge win for us. Working with OpenText is just the beginning of our digital transformation journey, and their forward-thinking approach to developing innovative suites of capabilities – whether that is cloud or AI – will be integral in further optimizing our processes and driving innovation forward,” added Pezold.

Availability

As a part of the quarterly OpenText Cloud Editions releases, customers benefit from new AI capabilities every 90-days.