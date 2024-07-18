AppViewX PQC Test Center enables PQC readiness and crypto agility

AppViewX announced the AppViewX PQC Test Center, which allows organizations to assess their PQC readiness and take steps to achieve PQC resiliency. This free online service enables users to generate and test Quantum-Safe certificates today.

Quantum computing has the potential to break traditional encryption methods that protect all modern enterprises and secure valuable data as the foundation of cybersecurity. This capability threatens to undermine the cryptographic foundations of current internet protocols, financial systems, and data privacy practices.

The transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms poses several operational and security challenges, including finding and replacing vulnerable certificates across multi-cloud/hybrid environments while generating and deploying stronger, replacement Quantum-safe certificates that can withstand quantum attacks.

Last year, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) selected four cryptographic algorithms designed to withstand attack by quantum computers. The security agency is now in the process of standardizing these — with four new cryptographic algorithms expected to be ready for use as early as next month. The AppViewX PQC Test Center enables IT and security leaders, developers, and engineers to begin testing Quantum-safe certificates prior to integrating them into their infrastructures, workloads and machines.

“The AppViewX Test Center represents our ongoing commitment to helping organizations prepare for and smoothly transition to the post-quantum era,” said Muralidharan Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer for AppViewX. “These efforts also include continuously updating our cryptographic libraries to include post-quantum algorithms as they become standardized, and providing expert training and guidance to help customers and partners understand the implications of quantum computing on cybersecurity and how to prepare for potentially catastrophic risks in the future.”

How the AppViewX PQC Test Center works

AppViewX is dedicated to helping organizations prepare for the reality of a sufficiently powerful quantum computer capable of running Shor’s algorithm, which could break classic public key cryptographic algorithms.

To help organizations prepare and achieve PQC resiliency, the AppViewX PQC Test Center enables users to quickly set up their own Quantum-Safe PKI hierarchy and generate PQC ready certificates and keys to test compatibility in their environment. The AppViewX PQC Test Center allows registered users to:

Set up their own hosted Quantum-Safe PKI in the AppViewX PQC Test Center

Create an intermediate CA capable of signing End Entity certificates for TLS, S/MIME, Client Authentication, Time Stamping, Code Signing, and more

Generate Quantum-Safe certificates to begin testing PQC readiness

In addition to the PQC test Center, the AVX ONE platform offers a comprehensive certificate lifecycle management solution to help enable PQC readiness and crypto agility with complete certificate discovery and inventory, full certificate lifecycle automation and total certificate control across the enterprise.

The AppViewX PQC Test Center is available immediately.