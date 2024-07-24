Infisical: Open-source secret management platform

Infisical is an open-source secret management platform developers use to centralize application configurations and secrets, such as API keys and database credentials, while also managing their internal PKI.

In addition to managing secrets with Infisical, you can scan your files, directories, and Git repositories for over 140 different types of secrets.

Features

Intuitive dashboard for managing secrets across various projects and environments.

Client SDKs for on-demand secret retrieval for your apps and infrastructure.

Infisical CLI to fetch and inject secrets into any framework for local development and CI/CD.

Infisical API to perform CRUD operations on secrets, users, projects, and other resources.

Native integrations with platforms like GitHub, Vercel, AWS, and tools such as Terraform and Ansible.

Infisical Kubernetes operator to manage secrets in Kubernetes, automatically reload deployments, and more.

Infisical Agent for injecting secrets into your apps without modifying code logic.

Options for self-hosting and on-premises setups to maintain data control.

Secret versioning and Point-in-Time Recovery to version every secret and project state.

Audit logs to record every action taken within a project.

Role-based Access Controls to create permission sets for any resource in Infisical and assign them to user or machine identities.

On-premise deployments to AWS, Digital Ocean, and more platforms.

Internal PKI to create Private CA hierarchies and manage X.509 digital certificates.

Secret scanning and leak prevention tools to prevent secrets from leaking into Git repositories.

Infisical is available for free download on GitHub.

