CAST SBOM Manager automates creation and handling of SBOMs

CAST launched CAST SBOM Manager, a new freemium product designed for product owners, release managers, and compliance specialists. CAST SBOM Manager automates and simplifies the creation and handling of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), which North American and European governments now regularly require from their software providers.

As the software supply chain faces unprecedented threats, maintaining accurate SBOMs has become critical for any organization that supplies software especially regulated device manufacturers with embedded software, government vendors, and independent software vendors.

CAST SBOM Manager offers a comprehensive solution for software product owners, IP compliance managers, and other stakeholders who oversee detailed SBOMs, transforming what was once a manual and error-prone process into an efficient and streamlined operation.

“The product leverages advanced software intelligence to provide an automated, customizable, and user-friendly approach to SBOM management,” said CAST VP Greg Rivera. “This product is intended for organizations that need to generate and maintain accurate SBOMs without the complexity and high costs associated with traditional solutions.”

Using CAST SBOM Manager is straightforward. First, users point the CAST SBOM Manager at their code repository or import an existing SBOM file for automatic scan and analysis. They can then view SBOM details, including automatically created inventories of components, vulnerabilities, and licenses and export the SBOM in various formats like Excel, Word, PPT, and CycloneDX.

Key capabilities of CAST SBOM Manager include: