Cohesity unveils enhanced GenAI capabilities for faster threat detection and recovery

Cohesity extended its first-mover advantage in GenAI detection and recovery capabilities with the addition of significant new enhancements to the Cohesity Data Cloud. These improvements allow customers to use Cohesity’s built-in AI capabilities to rapidly detect, investigate, and address potential threats within their environment, enabling them to restore operations far more quickly.

New enhancements to Cohesity’s threat detection, data security posture, and cyber recovery assistant tool, and a new clean room design environment, provide customers with a guided incident response wizard so they can move from alert to recovery confidently and efficiently. This complements Cohesity Gaia, the RAG-based AI solution released in February.

As cyber threats such as ransomware continue to proliferate, organizations are handicapped by a lack of expertise in responding to these threats. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Outlook, 36% of executives said that skills gaps are the main challenge they face in achieving their cyber-resilience goals.

The Cohesity Data Cloud updates solve a very real and vexing industry challenge: constrained by IT budgets and cybersecurity expertise shortages, organizations need comprehensive data security, management, and recovery solutions that simplify the process of identifying actionable threats and events, mitigating issues, and recovering quickly from incidents.

To aid these customers, Cohesity enhanced its AI-powered cyber recovery assistant tool for the Cohesity Data Cloud, providing expert guidance on the appropriate response. Using security context as input to GenAI and complementing this multiple sources including threat hunting scans, ransomware detection, data risk and posture, among others, customers can receive an alert to anomalous behaviors.

They are then able to have a conversation to assess the impact of the anomaly and correlate events, and get direction on the right next steps on investigation and any remediation that could be needed–all from within the wizard without the need for specialized cyber response expertise. This expert guidance helps give customers a better understanding of the anomaly and its impact and enables them to engage the Security Operations team with confidence for a timely incident response so companies can quickly return to normal business operations.

“Threat actors are increasingly relying on AI to not only create more sophisticated attacks, but to also increase their volume drastically,” said Craig Martell, CTO, Cohesity.

“We’re giving our customers the tools to fight fire with fire, helping them take on these threats to their environment and move on from them quickly, ensuring business goes on as usual. The enhanced cyber recovery assistant and clean room design will make our customers more resilient, and we’re continuing to innovate more responsible, AI-powered capabilities to the Cohesity Data Cloud,” Martell added.

Cohesity’s clean room design provides a trusted and proven foundation that speeds incident recovery and augments investigations by Security Operations teams while minimizing the risk of secondary attacks. The modular design helps isolate the attack or breach within minutes and provides several native capabilities to support the SecOps team’s needs in the clean room investigation.

Cohesity Data Cloud’s threat-hunting capability provides incident responders with a curated feed, helping the organization understand the adversary’s techniques throughout the attack’s lifecycle, interacting with engineers in real-time and real-language. DataProtect delivers rapid access to system snapshots over the incident timeline, allowing forensic analysis of filesystems and evidence collection. With a better understanding of the incident’s full scope, teams can mitigate threats faster, allowing customers to return to normal business as quickly as possible.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to bolster our cyber resilience and ensure we’re well-prepared to endure threats that are only growing in volume and sophistication,” said Tim Fleming, Director of Technology Services, Forsyth County Schools.

“Cohesity is constantly innovating and giving us new tools to secure and manage our data. That’s why we believe they’re the perfect partner to help simplify and optimize our security operations so we can stay focused on what matters to our district: driving value for our students,” Fleming concluded.