D3 enhances Smart SOAR Platform with Ace AI

D3 has announced the release of Ace AI, a collection of new capabilities for D3’s Smart SOAR platform that leverage the power of artificial intelligence to make security operations faster and more intuitive.

In a security operations climate where excessive toil and a persistent skills gap are the norm, D3 Smart SOAR with Ace AI cuts through the hype and delivers meaningful AI capabilities from which security analysts, security engineers, and incident responders can immediately benefit, including:

AI-Generated Playbooks. This advancement translates natural language prompts into automated Smart SOAR playbooks, which greatly accelerates the playbook-building process while reducing the tool’s learning curve and minimizing human error.

AI-Powered Search. Ace AI takes natural language search queries and uses its contextual knowledge to automatically retrieve the appropriate command, which keeps investigations moving forward instead of getting bogged down in repetitive, manual searches.

AI-Powered Investigations. Ace AI takes all the relevant context of an investigation—including related incidents, artifacts, notes, playbook actions, dynamic form content, and MITRE TTPs—to automatically generate incident summaries, findings and analysis summaries, and recommended remediation actions.

Ace AI’s features make it even easier to perform investigations and incident response using Smart SOAR, enabling less experienced team members to quickly provide value. With Ace AI working behind the scenes to assemble contextual information, generate playbooks, and transform natural language prompts, security professionals can spend more of their time on important tasks.