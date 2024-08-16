How NoCode and LowCode free up resources for cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Frederic Najman, Executive Member of the SFPN (French Union of NoCode Professionals), discusses how NoCode and LowCode technologies enable companies to free up development resources to tackle cybersecurity issues.

In a context where three-quarters of CISOs report that their organization has faced an application security incident in the past two years, NoCode and LowCode tools offer new options to free up resources and find solutions to minimize risk.