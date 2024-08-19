Group-IB partners with SecurityHQ to enhance SOC capabilities

Group-IB announced the signing of a global partnership agreement with SecurityHQ, a global independent Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

With this partnership, SecurityHQ will leverage Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management and Digital Risk Protection to bolster its global Security Operation Centers (SOCs), as well as Fraud Protection services as part of its portfolio to enhance the defences for its financial services customers.

The signing of the MSSP agreement was held at Group-IB’s headquarters in Singapore, between Vladimir Goliashev, Director of MSSP and MDR of Group-IB, and Aaron Hambleton, Director (MEA) of SecurityHQ.

“We are thrilled to partner with SecurityHQ, a recognized leader in the managed security services landscape. This collaboration is a significant step forward in advancing global cybersecurity efforts. By integrating our cutting-edge solutions in Attack Surface Management, Threat Intelligence, and Digital Risk Protection with SecurityHQ’s extensive expertise and operational reach, we are enhancing the capabilities of Security Operation Centers (SOCs) worldwide,” said Vladimir Goliashev, Director of MSSP and MDR of Group-IB.

“This partnership not only strengthens our mutual commitment to safeguarding critical digital assets but also underscores our shared vision of delivering unparalleled security solutions. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“Group-IB has consistently stood out in delivering high-quality threat intelligence and comprehensive insights that are crucial for our operations,” said Aaron Hambleton, Regional Director (MEA) of SecurityHQ. “Our alignment in objectives reinforced our decision to partner with Group-IB as we believe that, together, we can provide unparalleled service and protection to our clients.”