Enzoic for Active Directory enhancements help teams identify and remediate unsafe credentials

Enzoic released the latest version of Enzoic for Active Directory. The solution provides a frictionless way to continuously monitor, identify and remediate unsafe credentials by screening username and password combinations in Active Directory against Enzoic’s dynamic database. This helps organizations eliminate weak, exposed, or shared passwords, reducing the risk of a successful account takeover.

The Verizon DBIR identified that compromised credentials remain a leading way for cybercriminals to access an organization, and Active Directory is a popular target, with 50% of organizations experiencing an attack. This, coupled with the evergreen password reuse problem, makes it vital that businesses continuously monitor and identify every potential risk.

The latest release of Enzoic for Active Directory provides companies with granular insights, helping ensure their IT environment is free of exposed or vulnerable passwords before they become an entry point. The solution automates the monitoring and detection, reducing the burden on the IT team and creating zero friction for employees.

“As the threat landscape continues to expand, the perennial weak link is passwords,” said Mike Wilson, CTO of Enzoic. “We developed our comprehensive solution in conjunction with feedback from our customers, and it provides IT teams with a way to quickly and easily identify credential vulnerabilities and take action to protect their Active Directory environment, helping reduce their risk.”

Key features in the latest release of Enzoic for Active Directory:

Actionable dashboard: A single integrated view makes it easy to remotely manage all password settings. The compromised user reporting shows more detail, including the history of the exposure, the original policy, the action taken, and the current policy in place. This detail can highlight where more education is required and help shape policies to further enhance password security. IT teams can now address compromised user accounts manually after the fact with more granular options, including renotifying the user, forcing a reset, or deactivating the account.

Increased visibility: Alerts now provide more insight into user behavior at every level, even those outside of the password policy, allowing teams to easily run an automated multi-policy approach driven by historical data. The monitoring extends beyond exposed credentials and pinpoints additional security risks, including whether accounts have administrative privileges, detecting password sharing, identifying users who have not set a password, and detecting inactive accounts. Administrators can also now set time zone preferences for their alerts.

Reduced workload on IT team: Organizations can now authorize Enzoic to pull product logs remotely, reducing the burden on admins and providing more detailed information for troubleshooting. This process is further simplified with adjustable log detail levels. In addition, the update provides a simple UI to configure a personalized SMTP server, allowing email alerts to be sent from your domain.

Refined permission management: Accessing the dashboard, viewing reports, and updating configuration settings previously required Domain or Enterprise administrator rights. Now, users can be assigned to a new least-privileged group that grants these permissions without necessitating domain or enterprise-level access.