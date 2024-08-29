Bitwarden introduces enhanced inline autofill feature for credit cards and identities

Bitwarden announced an enhancement to the inline autofill capabilities within the Bitwarden browser extension. This update introduces seamless autofill for credit cards and personal identities, enabling more secure and efficient interactions with web forms for payment details, contact information, addresses, and registration forms.

55% of consumers that store payment credentials have faced disruptions during online checkout processes, including incidents of stolen credit cards. This statistic underscores the risks associated with storing sensitive information directly with retailers, who may not implement end-to-end encryption.

To mitigate these risks, Bitwarden empowers users with a secure solution for storing credit card details, which can then be safely and efficiently autofilled during online transactions. This approach not only enhances security by minimizing potential exposure to data breaches but also simplifies the payment process on trusted websites.

Extending existing autofill capabilities

This new update broadens the functionality of the inline autofill feature, first introduced in December 2023. It allows users to easily and securely autofill payment and personal information directly from the Bitwarden browser extension, simplifying online activities such as shopping and form submissions for enhanced productivity and security.

Key features and enhancements:

Autofill for cards : Facilitates the quick and secure filling of payment details on e-commerce sites by selecting stored cards directly within the Bitwarden extension.

: Facilitates the quick and secure filling of payment details on e-commerce sites by selecting stored cards directly within the Bitwarden extension. Autofill for identities : Streamlines the process of filling out forms that require personal details like registrations and shipping information by allowing the selection from stored identities in the Bitwarden vault.

: Streamlines the process of filling out forms that require personal details like registrations and shipping information by allowing the selection from stored identities in the Bitwarden vault. Ease of use: The inline autofill menu allows users to conveniently access and utilize sensitive data on trusted websites, focusing on both security and efficiency.

Addressing user requests

This functionality has been highly requested by the Bitwarden community, reflecting the company’s commitment to user-centric enhancements. This update is part of a series of improvements designed to optimize the Bitwarden user experience with more innovations to follow.

Feature availability

The enhanced inline autofill feature is now available to all users. Bitwarden supports a comprehensive selection of autofill methods, including keyboard shortcuts, a dedicated context menu, autofill on page load, manual autofill, and now, the expanded inline autofill menu. For added security, Bitwarden users can set specific URL requirements to determine when a login is offered for autofill on trusted websites.