Accenture expands partnership with Google Cloud to boost AI adoption and cybersecurity

Accenture and Google Cloud announced that their strategic alliance is advancing solutions for enterprise clients and seeing strong momentum across industries in two critical and related areas: GenAI and cybersecurity.

As part of the announcement today, the two companies are increasing their investments in services that support businesses through every stage of their GenAI projects, including providing the expertise to determine optimal use cases, piloting projects for strategic innovation and deploying the engineering prowess needed to scale the technology and secure the enterprise.

With cybersecurity as a core pillar of the partnership, Accenture and Google Cloud are also deepening their security work as clients adapt to new risks unique to gen AI, including securing model data, managing cyberattacks, and delivering remediation services that minimize breach impact and enable faster recovery.

As a result of the Accenture and Google Cloud generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE), which launched in December 2023, 45% of joint client projects have moved from gen AI proof-of-concepts to production. With today’s announcement, the companies will further increase support for clients as they use AI to optimize critical business functions, address complex industry needs and protect against sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

“Accenture’s decade-long partnership with Google Cloud is helping our clients across industries accelerate and scale their use of GenAI as a catalyst for reinvention, to strengthen cybersecurity, and create long-term value faster,” said Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture. “The strategic, industry, and technical expertise of our joint gen AI Center of Excellence is enabling clients to solve not only complex business challenges right now, but also create a strong foundation for future innovation, resilience and growth.”

“Accenture and Google Cloud have already helped multiple Fortune 500 companies move from experimentation with GenAI to production,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Through our expanded partnership today, we are rapidly accelerating GenAI adoption by providing customers with the technical expertise, engineering resources, and AI-optimized tools they need to scale and succeed.”

Accelerating enterprise adoption of GenAI

Through the joint GenAI CoE, Accenture and Google Cloud have quickly delivered new gen AI solutions, managed services, and more than 60 joint industry accelerators. These accelerators are based on Accenture’s hundreds of GenAI use cases and help clients solve complex challenges across industries, such as optimizing supply chains to improve product distribution, enhancing retail experiences to increase purchase conversion rates, and automating document processing to increase efficiency.

As one of the largest financial institutions in Brazil, Banco BV called on Accenture and Google Cloud to reinvent their customer experience with GenAI.

Gabriel Ferreira, CEO, Banco BV, said, “The GenCore project, developed by Banco BV, Accenture, and Google Cloud, uses AI to create hyper-personalized interactions with customers, making communication 80% faster and 100 times more personalized. Fully anchored in AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, this advancement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service.”

Accenture and Google Cloud have also provided clients with cloud infrastructure and AI models to successfully build and scale multiple types of AI workloads. With access to Google’s latest tensor processing units (TPUs) and NVIDIA’s graphics processing units (GPUs), clients have been able to run their most demanding gen AI applications, while models like Gemini 1.5 Flash have delivered cost-effective performance completing high-volume, high-frequency tasks at global scale.

To achieve this, many clients have used Vertex AI as the unified platform providing a single surface to train, test, and tune both Gemini and third-party models, enabling clients to more efficiently bring gen AI applications to production, and to monitor the models powering them for input skew and drift.

For example, Radisson Hotel Group, a global leading hotel chain with a footprint in more than 95 countries, used Vertex AI and Gemini models to optimize its advertising workflows. By training AI models on extensive datasets stored in BigQuery, the company created personalized advertisements at scale, boosting the productivity of their ad teams by more than 50% while increasing revenue from AI-powered campaigns by more than 20%, enhancing the differential value they offer to the hotel owners.

Powering security with Gen AI and threat intelligence

Accenture and Google Cloud have also deepened their work to help clients transform security operations, delivering solutions to hundreds of enterprise clients over the past year to strengthen their security posture and reduce costs.

Accenture’s managed extended detection and response (MxDR) offering is integrated with Google Security Operations, which features security-specific GenAI platform capabilities from Google Cloud and GenAI operational capabilities from Accenture. Additionally, the joint service is now supplemented with frontline intelligence from Mandiant, combined with Accenture’s crisis management and consulting teams, enabling customers to quickly identify and respond to advanced cyber threats.

As enterprises navigate the complexity of GenAI, it is essential that they embed strong cybersecurity practices at every level of their organizations for ongoing business reinvention, using tools like MxDR to stay ahead of sophisticated threats. For example, after a significant cyber breach, an international retailer successfully improved its security posture and strengthened its detection and response effectiveness by adopting the MxDR solution.

Accenture’s investments to deliver Google Cloud AI

Accenture and Google Cloud are also investing in client services to support every stage of a GenAI project, including capabilities to rapidly prototype, assess AI readiness, and build the correct foundation for modernizing business applications and customer experiences with GenAI. In the past 12 months, Accenture has doubled its Google Cloud certifications to address the rising demand for Google Cloud technology, and its experts have been accredited with Google Cloud’s new GenAI Skills badge.

Accenture has also increased the adoption of Google Cloud’s GenAI into its platforms, which has helped the company enhance its Google Cloud engineering capabilities. For example, Accenture has integrated Gemini Code Assist with its flagship AI based automation platform, GenWizard, enabling thousands of Accenture software engineers to bring AI-driven software delivery to Google customers.

Gemini for Code Assist has had a significant impact—boosting application development cycles with its AI-powered code recommendations and providing a natural language chat interface for information retrieval, which has improved the speed and quality of software projects that Accenture engineers are delivering to Google customers.