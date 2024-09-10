Astrix Security collaborates with GuidePoint Security to secure non-human identities

Astrix Security and GuidePoint Security announced a strategic partnership to help their customers secure and manage Non-Human Identities across their corporate and production environments.

With 20,000 Non-Human Identities (NHI) for every 1,000 employees, NHIs remain a blindspot in identity security programs. Recent high-profile breaches revealed how attackers abuse unmonitored NHIs to gain unauthorized access and penetrate organizations’ sensitive environments, move laterally, and escalate privileges – all undetected.

These service accounts, API keys, OAuth apps and other NHIs hold privileged, ungoverned access to core environments, and need to be protected as vigorously as their human identity counterparts.

“While 49% of breaches involve stolen credentials, Non-Human Identities (which account for the majority of credentials) have historically been under the radar without visibility and context to secure them,” says Kevin Converse, VP Identity and Access Management at GuidePoint Security. “Our partnership with Astrix delivers the competitive edge and expertise needed to close the non-human identity security gap.”

Through the combination of GuidePoint’s expertise in identity governance and security, and Astrix’s Non-Human Identity Security platform, customers are able to gain visibility and control over non-human identities, reduce attack surfaces significantly, respond to NHI attacks in real-time with non-human ITDR, and manage the lifecycle of NHIs from creation to expiration. The partnership delivers both the expertise and tools needed to close the NHI gap and govern the NHI threat vector to detect and stop attacks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GuidePoint Security to help our joint customers solve Non-Human Identity. While not a new problem, NHIs have grown exponentially as businesses rely on increasingly interconnected systems and applications – these NHIs often have the same or greater privileges and access to those core systems we’ve spent the last decade securing from the human side – it’s time we bring that same rigor to protecting the Non-Human side and our partnership with GuidePoint allows for just that,” said Eric Goldstein, Director of Channel & Alliances at Astrix Security.