P0 Security raises $15 million to govern and secure cloud access for all identities

P0 Security announced the closing of its $15 million Series A round, bringing its total raised since inception to $20 million.

The investment was led by SYN Ventures with participation from Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, and existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company also announced the appointment of SYN Ventures Operating Partner, Ryan Permeh, to the Board of Directors.

Legacy approaches to access governance and identity security relied on network boundaries. In today’s cloud-native environment, the explosion of cloud resources, data locations and identities—both human and non-human—are exponentially expanding access paths to sensitive data and critical infrastructure, rendering traditional methods ineffective.

P0 Security provides a solution to govern and secure cloud access for all identities—human or machine—in a unified platform. Through its agentless architecture, the P0 Security platform deploys in minutes, providing security teams complete visibility and control into who or what is accessing cloud resources. Organizations use the platform to manage the access lifecycle for developers and non-human identities, using developer-friendly workflows.

“We’ve seen tremendous traction since P0 Security emerged from stealth just ten months ago. This funding is a testament to our investors’ confidence in our vision, product and the market opportunity ahead of us,” said Shashwat Sehgal, CEO of P0 Security. “Traditional access governance and identity security tools were designed to govern human access to enterprise applications, but the cloud brings new complexities. It’s not just people accessing the cloud—non-human identities are involved too, in diverse ways. Existing tools can’t govern the breadth of ways in which different entities can access the cloud. Our platform answers the critical question: ‘Who or what can access our cloud?’—and puts control back in the hands of organizations.”

P0 Security’s customers include some of the largest technology and financial services companies. The company plans to use the new funding to significantly scale its go-to-market and engineering teams.

“P0 Security is a natural fit for the SYN portfolio,” said Ryan Permeh, Operating Partner at SYN Ventures. “With an incredible track record of success from leaders like Splunk, Cisco and Semgrep, the P0 team is the first to tackle a critical business need with a 100% cloud-focused, unified platform for governing access for both human and non-human identities. This isn’t just a tired IGA and PAM refresh wedged in the cloud, it’s a first-order solution to real problems.”