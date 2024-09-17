Apple releases iOS 18, with security and privacy improvements

Apple has launched iOS 18, the latest significant iteration of the operating system powering its iPhones. Along with many new features and welcome customization options, iOS 18 brings several changes for improving users’ security and privacy.

A standalone Passwords app

In previous iOS versions, there was a Passwords tool in the Settings and it allowed users to leverage iCloud Keychain to generate and save passwords.

In iOS 18, that tool has become a standalone app that:

Saves (automatically, if AutoFill is switched on) and securely stores passwords, passcodes, passkeys, verification codes, etc.

Fills in saved passwords when and where required (with AutoFill)

Syncs the saved password across users’ other devices: Mac, iPad, Vision Pro, and Windows PC (with the iCloud for Windows app)

Alerts users when a password is saved, when changes are made to shared groups, when a password could be easily guessed, has been used multiple times or has been compromised (i.e., has appeared in a known data leak.)

Allows users to share passwords and passkeys securely with contacts (e.g., family and friends)

Passwords and other credentials previously stored in the Settings app are seamlessly migrated to the new app and synched with iCloud. If you don’t want those passwords to be stored in iCloud, you’ll have to delete them yourself, both from iCloud and the app.

Deleting the Passwords app does not automatically remove the saved passwords from iCloud (Source: Help Net Security)

Secured access to apps

From now on, most apps can be secured from being accessed by snooping family members and friends (or opportunistic iPhone thieves) by putting them in locked mode and requiring Face ID, Touch ID or the device passcode to unlock it. Apps downloaded from the App Store can also be hidden in a Hidden Apps folder that’s locked.

“Information inside a locked app won’t appear in other locations on your device—for example, in notification previews, search, Siri suggestions, or your call history. When you lock or hide an app on your device, it’s only locked or hidden on that device. The locked or hidden status of an app doesn’t sync with iCloud,” Apple explains.

Hidden apps are not shown on the Home Screen (but are shown in Settings), and don’t generate alerts and notifications (e.g., for a received message or call).

The two options are accessible by pressing the apps’ icon for a few seconds. (Source: Help Net Security)

Controlled access to Contacts for third-party apps

Aside from being able to control whether a third-party app can access to information stored in the various Apple apps (Contacts, Photos, Calendar, etc.), users can now chose how much access to their contacts it can have.