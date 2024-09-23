RightCrowd SmartAccess platform enhancements boost enterprise security

RightCrowd announced significant advancements in its product portfolio with the launch of enhanced RightCrowd SmartAccess platform, the broadest set of mobile credential capabilities with expanded partnerships with Wavelynx, HID, and Sentry, and reinforced visitor management features.

These developments mark a pivotal moment in the company’s mission to drive the adoption of PIAM solutions across the security industry.

“Our recent innovations and strategic alliances highlight RightCrowd’s dedication to propelling the security industry forward,” said Jason Bohrer, CEO of RightCrowd. “By providing advanced PIAM solutions that tackle the intricate challenges of today’s enterprises, we’re focused on elevating security, enhancing user experience, and ensuring compliance. RightCrowd remains at the forefront of transforming how businesses manage physical identity and access.”

RightCrowd SmartAccess: Transforming enterprise security

At the heart of RightCrowd’s offering is the RightCrowd SmartAccess solution, an intelligent and automated access management platform designed to enhance enterprise security. SmartAccess seamlessly integrates with existing physical and IT security infrastructures, providing a unified approach to managing identity access across all areas of an organization.

Key benefits of RightCrowd SmartAccess include:

AI-powered assistance for streamlined operations: Streamline operational efficiency with AI-driven support, enabling instant access to essential information and reducing dependency on manual documentation and support resources.

Cloud efficiency with containerization: Enhance security and reduce infrastructure costs with the RightCrowd SmartAccess PIAM solution, now available as a cloud-based product, eliminating the need for heavy infrastructure and costly hosting.

Automated compliance: Simplify adherence to regulatory requirements through automated access control, ensuring only authorized personnel can access sensitive areas.

Real-Time monitoring: Gain real-time visibility into access events across the enterprise, enabling proactive security management and rapid response to potential threats.

Scalability: Easily scale security operations to support business growth, accommodating the evolving needs of expanding enterprises.

Mobile Credentials: Next-generation access control with Wavelynx, HID, and Sentry

In a strategic move to address the growing demand for mobile-first solutions, RightCrowd has partnered with Wavelynx, HID, and Sentry to launch its new Mobile Credential solutions. This innovative solution enables employees and visitors to use their smartphones for secure, convenient access to enterprise facilities.

The key benefits of RightCrowd’s Mobile Credentials include:

Enhanced security: Leverage advanced biometric authentication and encryption technologies to ensure robust security for mobile access.

User convenience: Simplify the access process by allowing users to securely enter facilities using their mobile devices, reducing the need for physical badges or keys.

Seamless integration: Integrate mobile credentials with existing access control systems, providing a cohesive security infrastructure that supports both physical and digital access management.

These partnerships with Wavelynx, HID, and Sentry enable RightCrowd to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile credential solution that meets the highest standards of security and user experience, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the PIAM space.

Enhanced Visitor Management: Ensuring security and compliance in a hybrid modern workplace

RightCrowd has also enhanced its Visitor Management solution to address the evolving needs of enterprises in a post-pandemic world. As organizations prioritize health, safety, and compliance, RightCrowd’s visitor management system offers a comprehensive solution for managing visitor access while ensuring a secure and compliant environment.

Key benefits of the enhanced visitor management solution include:

Touchless check-in: Reduce health risks with touchless visitor check-in processes, ensuring a safe and efficient entry experience for guests.

Real-time tracking: Monitor visitor movements in real-time, providing accurate data for compliance reporting and enhancing overall security.

Customizable workflows: Tailor visitor management workflows to meet the specific needs of your organization, ensuring that security protocols are consistently enforced.

Driving momentum in the security industry

These product innovations and strategic partnerships underscore RightCrowd’s commitment to driving momentum in the security industry by delivering cutting-edge PIAM solutions that address the complex challenges faced by modern enterprises. With a focus on enhancing security, improving user experience, and ensuring compliance, RightCrowd continues to lead the way in transforming how organizations manage physical identity and access.