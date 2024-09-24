Arlo Secure 5 boosts smart home security

Arlo Technologies announced Arlo Secure 5, the next generation of smart home security powered by Arlo Intelligence (AI).

Arlo’s new proprietary AI technology introduces a suite of features such as custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition. Arlo Secure 5 further builds upon Arlo’s values to connect and protect what users love most by adding truly customized security solutions that offer more personalized control.

“Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users,” said Matthew McRae, CEO at Arlo. “Our relentless focus on smart home security backed by our commitment to also protect our customers’ data and privacy will continue to drive more industry-first innovations that customers can trust to safeguard their loved ones.”

Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Leveraging advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Secure 5 provides more meaningful, detailed alerts so users can make informed decisions about their security and safety. Arlo Secure 5 introduces the following AI-powered innovations:

Person recognition: Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalized alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces.

Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalized alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces. Vehicle recognition: Protect your driveway with personalized alerts labeled with known vehicles that you previously named.

Protect your driveway with personalized alerts labeled with known vehicles that you previously named. Custom detection: Train Arlo AI to create personalized, custom detections to protect what matters most to you. Teach your camera to recognize certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications. Whether it’s knowing if the garage door is open, lights were left on in the basement or the dog is on the couch, Arlo AI alerts you to what is happening in and around your home so you know what action to take.

New Arlo Secure subscription plans for unlimited cameras start at $12.99 a month and offer the ability to: