Onapsis expands security for SAP Business Technology Platform

Onapsis announced new capabilities for its flagship solutions, Onapsis Defend and Onapsis Assess, designed to secure the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

As more customers adopt SAP S/4HANA cloud and move to RISE with SAP, SAP BTP provides a unified environment for analytics, application development, AI, and automation. However, this also introduces security and compliance challenges that cloud customers must address as part of their shared security responsibilities.

“With more organizations transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP, securing SAP BTP has become a critical requirement. Given the new architecture introduced with SAP BTP, we have heard many SAP and Security professionals feeling unprepared, lacking the technical knowledge on how to accomplish this with confidence,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “Onapsis is the only solution offering a simple yet comprehensive knowledge base and automated capabilities necessary to protect these mission-critical functions while meeting evolving regulatory standards.”

An expansion of critical coverage for Onapsis Defend and Onapsis Assess

The most significant update is for Onapsis Defend, which now extends its security and compliance real-time monitoring to detect potential indicators of compromise in SAP BTP. As global companies consider how to best meet regulatory disclosure requirements, such as those from the EU’s NIS2 and the US SEC rules around critical industries and material incident disclosure timelines, it’s more important than ever to ensure your SAP security extends to all critical systems such as SAP BTP to enable faster incident analysis and response.

Onapsis Defend for SAP BTP provides a superior early warning system for potential threat activity, offering:

Real-time alerts for critical configuration changes and sensitive permission assignments

Detection of unauthorized or over-privileged user access

Seamless integration of critical incident alerts with SIEM and SOAR systems, accelerating incident response and supporting regulatory compliance

In addition, Onapsis has expanded and enhanced its Onapsis Assess for BTP offering, which was initially released earlier this year. These improvements provide expanded visibility into the SAP BTP attack surface, making it easier for organizations to discover and secure SAP BTP configurations and user accounts, all guided by best practices from the Onapsis Research Labs. Further, enhancements to the Onapsis Security Advisor’s AI engine enable BTP-specific insights, providing personalized, real-time guidance for improving overall SAP security posture.

Onapsis Assess for SAP BTP continues to deliver enhanced visibility into risks and vulnerabilities, including:

Monitoring of user accounts, identity provider settings, and authorization assignments

Assessing BTP configurations against SAP Security Baseline, SAP BTP security recommendations, and Onapsis Research Labs guidelines

By securing both SAP BTP itself and the code and application development within SAP BTP (with Onapsis Control), only Onapsis can help organizations to significantly reduce their SAP attack surface, minimize financial losses, and prevent ransomware-related downtime.

Unrivaled Security for SAP BTP, endorsed by SAP

As the only SAP application security and compliance solution endorsed by SAP, Onapsis stands alone in its ability to provide the most comprehensive and advanced security solutions for SAP BTP in addition to RISE with SAP deployments.

Powered by the threat intelligence and insights from the Onapsis Research Labs, which has uncovered over 1,000 zero-day vulnerabilities, Onapsis transforms this deep knowledge of active threats and vulnerability exploits into actionable security checks and detection rules that no other vendor in the market today can duplicate.

This gives RISE with SAP and legacy SAP customers unparalleled protection and peace of mind as they navigate the constantly evolving SAP threat landscape.