Ketch Third Party Risk Intelligence provides control over trackers, tags, and cookies

Ketch launched Third Party Risk Intelligence, a new suite of diagnostics and management tools for brands to manage how third party vendors collect data across digital properties.

As regulatory enforcement increases and wiretapping lawsuits surge, businesses face growing legal and compliance risks. Recent trends show an uptick in class action suits targeting brands for privacy violations through tracking technologies that act as unauthorized wiretaps on digital properties. The plaintiffs’ bar is aggressively pursuing cases around unlawful data collection practices—putting brands directly in the crosshairs.

“Traditional consent managers and third party risk management (TPRM) tools aren’t solving these problems,” says Max Anderson, Head of Product at Ketch. “They fail to accurately determine the origins and reasons for data collection. Therefore, controls are ineffective. Third Party Risk Intelligence gives businesses real-time visibility and control over their entire data ecosystem.”

A new study to be released by Ketch, ‘The State of the Internet’, reveals, reveals that 40% of tags and trackers fail to respect universal opt-out signals. This highlights the urgent need for Third Party Risk Intelligence, which empowers businesses to manage these third party data collection practices, monitoring vendor data flows and mitigating legal exposure like wiretapping claims.

Key capabilities of Ketch Third Party Risk Intelligence include:

Comprehensive scanning across digital properties: Identify all types of trackers across websites, mobile apps, and smart TVs, revealing the full scope of business data collection activities. Define unique scanning frequencies and configurations for specific pages and properties.

Deep diagnostics to identify and categorize data systems and tracker origins: Uncover what data collection is happening, why it's being collected, and how the collection was initiated. This includes identifying whether the activity was triggered by a direct partner or a third party added through your app, providing a clear understanding of data flows.

Meet notice and disclosure obligations: Automatically surface new trackers for disclosure, ensuring privacy notices always stay up to date–an essential requirement in modern regulations (see Oregon). Get proactive alerts when previously detected trackers disappear.

Automated consumer opt-out compliance, no engineering required: Via no-code integration with tag management systems, connect your consumer consent preferences to data collection practices, blocking non-consented trackers immediately. Sophisticated identity management ensures these choices are recalled across channels and devices.

Third Party Risk Intelligence is available today within the Ketch Consent Management Platform.