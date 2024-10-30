Immuta Data Marketplace automates data access workflows

Immuta announced an expansion of its platform with the launch of a new Data Marketplace solution to power fast and safe internal data sharing.

Fueling a data marketplace that is owned and managed by the customer, the Immuta Platform enables rapid, data-driven decisions by bringing together data teams and data users to automate discovery and access, while still providing enterprise-grade governance and security.

Organizations have larger data volumes and more data consumers than ever before, and need efficient data access in order to make better, faster decisions – whether to speed new innovations, improve supply chain logistics, or deploy innovative AI applications. But, they’re often hampered by layers of IT governance bureaucracy and the limitations and inefficiencies of existing identity management workflows, which mean it can take months for data access to be provisioned.

Complex ecosystem integrations further complicate the process of getting the right data to the right users in order to make an impact. Immuta is accelerating internal data sharing by empowering customers to create their own Data Marketplace, where data owners can safely share curated data products and users can search, find, and access the data they need.

“The launch of the new Data Marketplace solution built on the Immuta Platform marks an exciting expansion of our support for enterprises trying to decentralize data control and accelerate data use across their organizations,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta.

“With data security capabilities embedded in the platform, alongside powerful integrations with key data ecosystem players like Databricks and Snowflake, we’re providing data stewards—who are closest to the business—with embedded end-to-end workflows to approve and provision data access safely and at scale so the data consumer can easily find and access the data they need, when they need it. This is enabling global organizations like Roche and booking.com to safely put their data to work throughout the organization,” added Carroll.

Immuta streamlines the entire data access provisioning process across multiple data sources and platforms. From request, to approval, to access, the Immuta Data Marketplace solution fosters safe collaboration across data teams and data consumers. This allows organizations to:

Simplify data sharing by providing a user-friendly interface for data product owners to publish and share data products, so data consumers can find and access them – securely and efficiently.

by providing a user-friendly interface for data product owners to publish and share data products, so data consumers can find and access them – securely and efficiently. Accelerate data access by automating data access workflows, eliminating bottlenecks and delays to data, while fostering collaboration and speeding processes that typically take months to near real-time.

by automating data access workflows, eliminating bottlenecks and delays to data, while fostering collaboration and speeding processes that typically take months to near real-time. Enhance security and governance with robust data access governance capabilities to ensure that sensitive data is protected at all times, so you maintain complete control over your data across all connected platforms.

with robust data access governance capabilities to ensure that sensitive data is protected at all times, so you maintain complete control over your data across all connected platforms. Integrate data catalogs to drive new data product creation using data assets, making the new data products more powerful, reliable, and well understood. Builders can use their data catalog to understand data products’ technical details, but request access to them through the marketplace, just like any other consumer.

to drive new data product creation using data assets, making the new data products more powerful, reliable, and well understood. Builders can use their data catalog to understand data products’ technical details, but request access to them through the marketplace, just like any other consumer. Improve collaboration by facilitating collaboration between data producers and consumers, driving data-driven innovation while ensuring that data stewards and governors are able to easily manage approvals and compliance.

“In order to build a connected trip experience for our travelers, data silos across the business had to be eliminated. Attribute and purpose based fine grained access control was central in building a safe and governed experience, where our customers could interact with various products across the business in a truly seamless and connected fashion through our internal data marketplace (BDX),” said Abhro Bhaduri, Group Product Manager, Data & ML Platform, booking.com.

“Immuta is revolutionary in the way that it allows our data producers to enforce additional fine grained access controls within the permission boundaries defined by Booking.com’s global DataGov functions, allowing business units to reduce the time to value while processing data at scale, in a secure, governed and compliant fashion.”

“Data products offer superior, consistent, and reliable access to data which allows data consumers to get answers to their questions that support business decisions or outcomes, but provisioning and governing those data products across an organization is challenging and subject to long approval delays,” said Sanjeev Mohan of Analyst firm SanjMo. “With this release, Immuta is easing that burden on internal data teams by streamlining the workflows around finding, accessing and provisioning data to the people that need it the most.”

These capabilities, available out-of-the-box, allow companies to make the most of their data – accelerating self-service data access without sacrificing control or increasing manual workloads.