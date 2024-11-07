AudioEye Accessibility Protection Status identifies high-impact areas for improvement

AudioEye launched Accessibility Protection Status, a new benchmark in digital accessibility compliance that empowers businesses to achieve better transparency, clarity, and control over their digital accessibility efforts.

With a more accurate representation of accessibility efforts beyond arbitrary numerical scores, the Accessibility Protection Status provides companies with a clear path for digital accessibility compliance.

“This innovation builds on our legacy as pioneers in digital accessibility and reflects our ongoing commitment to proactive, comprehensive solutions that help companies minimize risk,” said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye.

“The Accessibility Protection Status will help clients understand their risk profile. Most vendors in the industry use an accessibility score to give customers a gauge of risk, which creates a false sense of security. An accessibility score is arbitrary and varies significantly from vendor to vendor. Also, the accessibility score will only analyze what automation can detect and does not give you a full picture of your risk, as many high-risk issues can only be detected with experts,” added Moradi.

The Accessibility Protection Status will be integrated directly into the AudioEye platform dashboard, giving customers an easy-to-read, comprehensive view of their current protection level. It identifies high-impact areas for improvement and provides actionable steps to achieve the highest possible compliance.

With the Accessibility Protection Status, AudioEye customers gain access to:

Comprehensive risk assessments: Ongoing, transparent dashboard reporting details each customer’s level of legal exposure.

Actionable insights: Customers receive prioritized recommendations and actionable guidance to align with compliance standards and reduce risk.

Significantly reduced legal risk: Customers who implement AudioEye’s recommendations and full suite of solutions gain up to 300% greater protection than with traditional accessibility consulting and 400% more than automation-only competitors.

“With the Accessibility Protection Status, we’re moving beyond simple scoring systems to provide businesses with a clear, actionable path toward true compliance,” said John Postlethwait, CTO at AudioEye. “Our approach emphasizes a compliance-based framework that accounts for the complexities and nuances of accessibility issues, offering fixes that help companies address real risks, not just surface-level issues. As organizations leverage these insights, they strengthen both their digital accessibility and their legal protection, ultimately creating a more inclusive experience for all users.”

AudioEye’s Accessibility Protection Status is available immediately to new customers and will roll out to current customers in the coming months.