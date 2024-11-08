Mirantis provides support offerings for Harbor Registry and KubeVirt

Mirantis launched Mirantis Harbor Registry Support and Mirantis KubeVirt Support offerings, providing support for managing container image registries and virtual machine workloads within any Kubernetes environment, irrespective of the underlying infrastructure or Kubernetes distribution.

“For organizations seeking pure open-source deployments, Mirantis is committed to empowering them with the support they need to manage their Kubernetes environments effectively,” said Randy Bias, VP – open source strategy and technology, Mirantis. “Our new Harbor and KubeVirt support offerings enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and ensure that our customers can leverage the full potential of open-source technology.”

The Mirantis Harbor Support offering is for customers using Harbor as their container image registry – enabling them to effectively manage, secure, and distribute container images, and ensuring reliability and seamless integration with Kubernetes-native tools.

Support levels for Mirantis Harbor:

Basic 8×5 support (8 hours, 5 days): Essential support for self-reliant teams requiring periodic guidance; Troubleshooting and assistance escalating complex issues to the Harbor open source community.

Premium 24×7 support (24 hours, 7 days): Designed for critical environments requiring continuous support and rapid issue resolution with a one-hour response time for critical issues. Features include assistance with Harbor installation and configuration, performance optimization recommendations, and personalized, dedicated support.



The Mirantis KubeVirt Support offering is tailored for customers deploying and managing KubeVirt on any Kubernetes environment, regardless of the underlying infrastructure or Kubernetes distribution. This service enables organizations to manage virtual machine workloads effectively, ensuring high availability and performance.

Support levels for Mirantis KubeVirt:

Basic 8×5 support (8 hours, 5 days): Foundational support for self-sufficient teams needing occasional guidance. Troubleshooting and assistance escalating complex issues to the KubeVirt open source community.

Premium 24×7 support (24 hours, 7 days): Designed for mission-critical environments with continuous support and rapid issue resolution of one-hour response time for critical issues. Troubleshooting issues such as VM failures, networking, or storage bottlenecks. Features include performance optimization and personalized, dedicated support.



Pricing and value-added services

Mirantis Harbor Support is priced per registry starting at $9,999 per year for non-high availability configurations.

Mirantis KubeVirt Support for medium-size configurations (10-30 nodes per cluster) starts at $20,000 per cluster per year.

In addition to the Harbor and KubeVirt support offerings, Mirantis is making available specialized services related to integration, custom development, training, and more. Pricing is at special request, depending on the specific scope.